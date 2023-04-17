Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2023 Anzac Day Commemorations To Be Held At Pukeahu National War Memorial Park

Monday, 17 April 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

On 25 April, there will be a range of opportunities for members of the public to participate in Anzac Day commemorations, said Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Events this year include the Dawn Service at 6am, followed by the 11am National Commemorative Service (both at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington) and the Atatürk Memorial Service held at 2.30pm in Strathmore, Wellington.

This year sees the return of the Anzac parade at the Dawn Service. Returned Service personnel are welcome to join the parade and are asked to assemble on Tasman Street by 5:30am.

"Anzac Day is a key date in the calendar for us all to stand in remembrance and reflect upon the contributions of all those who have served the nation in times of war, conflict and peacekeeping, and the immense losses suffered," said Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

"I encourage New Zealanders across the motu to join in their local commemorations on this special day, or, for those who are able, to attend the Dawn Service or the National Commemorative Service held at Pukeahu."

The Dawn Service and National Commemorative Service will be broadcast live by TVNZ 1 and RNZ National.

The Wellington Citizens’ Wreath Laying service organised by Wellington City Council will also take place at 9.00am at the Wellington Cenotaph, on the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street.

Public are welcome to attend the service at the Atatürk Memorial in Strathmore, where a wreath laying ceremony will take place at 2:30pm. A shuttle service will be running from Bowes Crescent carpark to the memorial site for any members of the public who require assistance.

The Dawn Service at Pukeahu will feature a piper’s lament, played from the upper balcony of the National War Memorial. A recent engineer’s evaluation of the Carillon Tower has confirmed that it can be safely used for this purpose, and that the surrounding area at Pukeahu is safe for the public. More information on this project is available here: Carillon Tower strengthening | Ministry for Culture and Heritage

For more information about Anzac Day, visit the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website here: Anzac Day | Ministry for Culture and Heritage and the Pukeahu Facebook page: Pukeahu I Facebook.

To find out about events, services and remembrances at a community near you, visit the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association’s website: www.rsa.org.nz or check with your local council.

