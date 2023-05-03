Aotearoa qualifiers and team selections named for the 2023 World Distance Champs in Samoa

Waka Ama NZ is proud to announce the Aotearoa Elite selections and qualifications for the upcoming International Va’a Federation (IVF) World Distance Championships in Apia, Samoa, 10-19 August 2023.

The V6 J19 Men, J19 Women, Open Men and Open Women selections were made by way of a national selection. The recent Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals held in Whitianga acted as the qualifying event for the age division and V1 (single-person) events.

Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins, says, “We are proud to announce our Aotearoa team set to represent NZ at the upcoming World Championships and congratulate all paddlers who qualified and were selected. Our recent Long Distance Nationals was an awesome indicator of the high calibre of paddlers we have here in Aotearoa. We look forward to traveling with the paddlers in August and supporting them at the event”.

Congratulations to the following paddlers for successfully being selected to represent Aotearoa in the following teams for the V6 event.

J19 Men*: Jaksyn Hepi-Ngarongo, Kaitawhiti Kereopa, Mahaki Albrett-Tureia, Pharrel Grbic, Samuel Lees, Tamati Heta, Te Raukotuku Nikora-Peri (TK) and Xenon Herbert.

Coach - Patrick Rimene

Manager - Kath Rimene.

J19 Women: Abigail Liufalani, Adrianna Gezstey, Aislinn Tahiwi, Cheidan Moetara, Eternity Williams Harris, Mercy-River Fariu, and Taylynn Morete.

Coach - Sieda Tureia

Manager - Florrie Brooking.

Open Men*: Kacey Ngataki, Julius Peterson, Jake Suitauloa, Manutea Millon, Narada Bury, Simon Wolfgram, Teremoana Tere, and Tupuria King.

Coach - Tupuria King

Manager - Irenee Cooper.

Open Women: Jasmin Stevenson, Marianna Hodges, Ngatuire Hapi, Nicky Kingi, Raanj Rapana, Te Rina Leubert, and Tui McCaull.

Coach - Roni Nuku

Manager - Teress Nuku.

Note: The New Zealand Para mixed team will be announced once finalised.

(*The final 7 paddlers will be confirmed in June, the 8th paddler will be a non-traveling reserve)

Congratulations to the following paddlers for qualifying to represent New Zealand in the V1 event:

Elite Reti (J16 Men), Hinekahukura Brooking (J16 Women), Pharrel Grbic (J19 Men), Adrianna Gesztey (J19 Women), Manutea Millon (Open Men), Marianna Hodges (Open Women), Simon Wolfgram (Master 40 Men), Hiria Rolleston (Master 40 Women), Max Holder (Master 50 Men), Nicky Kingi (Master 50 Women), Grant Barriball (Master 60 Men), Nyree King (Master 60 Women), Skin Atkins (Master 70 Men), Kura Heke (Master 70 Women), and Gaylene Sciascia (Master 75 Women).

Congratulations to the following teams for qualifying to represent New Zealand in the V6 event:

Tama Ki Te Rangi - Horouta (J16 Men), Puhi Kaiariki - Horouta (J16 Women), Manu Aute - Manukau (Master 40 Men), Team Aotearoa - Haeata (Master 40 Women), Tarawera OCC - Tarawera (Master 50 Men), Hiwa-i-te-rangi - Parihaka (Master 50 Women), Team Manuwai - Kaihoe o Ngati Rehia (Master 60 Men), #Horo - Nga Hoe Horo (Master 60 Women), Fluffy Slippers - Hoe Aroha Whānau o Mauao (Master 70 Men), and Aratika Wahine Toa - Aratika (Master 70 Women).

Waka Ama NZ looks forward to the Aotearoa NZ Worlds training campaign ahead as paddlers will now prepare for the Distance World Champs, Samoa, 10-19 August 2023.

Statistics:

V6 teams: 15

V1 paddlers: 15

Total paddlers: 100

