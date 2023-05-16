Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mike King Celebrates Funding Of 400 Counselling Sessions From Gumboot Friday Art Auction

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Turua Gallery

A spectacular evening of charity and art hosted by Turua Gallery and Babylon Store saw fifteen pieces of work sold raising just under $60,000 for Gumboot Friday and I Am Hope on Friday 12th May.

Wayne Maguire from Ray White Maguires was auctioneer extraordinaire alongside MC Mike King, who went from having people hanging off every word as he passionately spoke about what they do and why, to laughing and bidding up a storm.

A total of fifteen New Zealand artists donated original artworks to the auction to help raise fund for Gumboot Friday, with the aim to connect young people with counsellors or therapists.

Mike King said afterward, "Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for your support, both the artists for their amazing works of art, everyone who came and bid on a piece, Melissa and Dean for their amazing work pulling the whole thing together, Babylon for hosting us and all the sponsors involved in making the night a huge success! Your support has funded 400 counselling sessions for young people in need and that is massive so thank you!”

One of the contributing artists, Kirsty Nixon, who’s piece had some fierce bidding commented “What a wonderful evening! A beautiful setting for such an amazing cause. The energy in the room on Friday night was incredible. When people come together for a common great cause you can feel it. Everyone was there that night knowing the end result was to raise as much as possible for I am Hope and something special was in the air. The art was gorgeous, Mike and Wayne had a great rapport, firing off each other perfectly and the venue was divine. Melissa and Dean from Turua have done something amazing here. Beautiful souls, who when they ask for contributions people are happy to step up.”

Turua Gallery owner Melissa Wallace adds “On Friday night we proved the theory “it takes a village”. We are still on cloud nine and totally over the moon with the phenomenal results we managed to achieve bringing together artists, our community and incredibly supportive partners and sponsors to raise just under $60,000. We asked people to put their hands up for hope, and hope was indeed given - gumboot loads.”

