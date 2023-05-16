Top Of The South Film Festival Open For Entries

The Top of the South Film Festival is welcoming short film submissions from locals and New Zealand filmmakers to its ninth annual festival, held in Blenheim and Nelson in October and November 2023.

Established by Top of the South Filmmakers in 2014, the festival is a diverse showcase of Te Tau Ihu and national filmmaking talent and enthusiasm.

Festival director Douglas Brooks says it’s a delight to see how filmmaking in the region has developed. He co-founded the Top of the South Filmmakers in 2014 with Blenheim filmmaker Aaron Falvey, who is its current chair.

“Because filmmaking is so collaborative, our vision back then was to connect filmmakers and develop a critical mass of creative talent so filmmakers could put together local production teams,” Brooks says.

“We achieved that within a few years and we are now focused on nurturing talent, building experience, and making national connections as well as local.

“It’s great to look back from nearly a decade on and see all the relationships and skills built through the group as people get out and make films.”

Brooks says the Top of the South Film Festival is unique in that it is not for profit and entirely volunteer-run.

“It’s all about giving back to the filmmaking community here in Te Tau Ihu,” he says. “Ticket sales and entry fees go straight back into supporting filmmaking in the region.”

Top of the South Filmmakers offers filmmakers grants and education opportunities such as a recent workshop on writing for screen with 800 Words, One Lane Bridge and Shortland Street director Caroline Bell-Booth.

Blenheim filmmaker Keelan Walker (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and Ngāi Tahu) started his film career as an extra on a film made with the group and entered the festival every year. He is now a filmmaker with his own production company, Loud Noise Media, creating documentaries such as Tuia 250 and drama including Bringing Mere Home.

He says: “The Top of the South Film Festival is a celebration of the region’s burgeoning filmmaking scene. It provides a platform for both established and up-and-coming filmmakers to showcase their work. It’s grassroots filmmaking at its finest, bringing the community together to celebrate and support one another’s creative endeavours. The festival encourages filmmakers of all levels to pursue their craft and offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals in the industry here, between Nelson and Blenheim.”­

As a volunteer-run festival, Brooks and the team are seeking sponsorship to help with venue hire, advertising, and film rating costs. Any business or individual interested in helping out can contact him on director@tsfilmfest.org.nz.

There are two sections in this year’s festival. The Aotearoa Screening allows national filmmakers to enter, while the three Heartland Screenings showcase local talent and see top of the south filmmakers (encompassing Nelson, Blenheim, Tasman, Kaikōura, and the West Coast) competing for a raft of awards.

Any short film under 15 minutes made in New Zealand or by New Zealanders after January 1 2020 can be entered into the festival via FilmFreeway.com. Films will be rated before screening and judged by independent industry professionals. Film entries close on July 15, and tickets for the screenings will be on sale in October.

The Top of the South Filmmakers meets regularly and welcomes anyone in the region with an interest in film, acting, and associated creative industries such as makeup, lighting, cinematography, digital design or screenwriting. No experience is necessary. Join via tsfilmmakers.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

