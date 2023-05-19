Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Who Will Wear New Zealand’s Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Friday, 19 May 2023, 9:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Association of Scrabble Players

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will be descending on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43 rd Scrabble Champion.

The premier event in New Zealand’s Scrabble calendar has attracted a large number of entries from home and abroad.

Vying to wrest the top honours from current NZ champ Joanne Craig from Sydney are several New Zealand Scrabble Grand Masters and world ranked players including:

Jeff Grant (Wellington): 16 times NZ champ

Howard Warner (Wellington): 11 times NZ champ and current 2022 World Seniors champ

Dylan Early (Wellington): Former NZ champ and six times South African champ

Andrew Bradley (Mt Albert): 2023 NZ Masters champ

Scrabble is a very popular game in New Zealand and competition at all levels in the national championship is fierce but also lots of fun. Participants this year are from every part of New Zealand and are of all ages and occupations.

 

WHAT: 43rd New Zealand Scrabble Championship

WHERE: Howick Bowling Club, 33 Selwyn Rd, Cockle Bay, Auckland

WHEN: Sat 3 June to Mon 5 June 2023, 9.00am to 4.30pm (to 2pm on Mon 5 June)

You are welcome to attend the event, film it, take photographs and talk to players.

 

ENDS

For more information, contact:

Howard Warner, President of NZ Scrabble Players Association, 021

215-3962 thathowardguy@gmail.com

During the tournament, please liaise with:

Liz Fagerlund, Tournament Director, 0276 276-089

Find more from New Zealand Association of Scrabble Players on InfoPages.
 
 
 
