24 Hour ‘Play.Stay.Grow’ Hub Designed By Rangatahi Opened By PM In Hamilton

A new rangatahi hub designed by the cohort themselves officially opens its doors with a celebratory game of basketball with the Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Chris Hipkins just twenty-four hours after the Budget.

Named, ‘Kimi Manaakitanga’ by cultural lead, Matua Tame Pokaia, the Play. Stay. Grow. Hub operates 24 hours 7 days a week in Hamilton central city by Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust.

The pro-social pathway for youth brings to life their ‘wish list’ for a music room, art room, media/gaming room, Zen/zone-out room, pool table and outdoor basketball court featuring a fence line decorated with graffiti art by rangatahi.

It seeks to reconnect rangatahi with a sense of identity and belonging, strengthen their feelings of security within themselves and cultivate more resiliency to meet the challenges of life.

“Within our region a number of our rangatahi post-COVID have not been able to re-engage back in school which has left them quite disenfranchised within our community,” says Dr Nicole Coupe, CE of Kirikiriroa Family Services.

She believes the key to counter the disconnection from the education system, employment and social interactions is by rangatahi being in the driver’s seat to determine their own solutions with wraparound support.

“We’ve involved our tamariki and rangatahi in the design of this programme so they have a voice and can govern it as much as possible. We’re just there to enable that to occur.”

“They’re the leaders – they’ll work out what they need, how they need it, when they need it and why they need it.”

The kaupapa Māori service is partly funded through Hamilton Council’s crime prevention initiatives and backed by Mayor Paula Southgate and Hamilton City Area Commander - Inspector Andrea McBeth.

“I am thrilled that we are opening an innovative, early-intervention hub that will work to support our youth. We are a young city, and we want our rangatahi (young citizens) to be supported to thrive, and to reach their full potential,” said Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate.

Hamilton City Area Commander, Inspector Andrea McBeth is excited to see this facility open to young people in the community.

“Our rangatahi will know there is a safe place for them to go anytime of the day or night, if they are facing challenging circumstances, need support or want to connect with their neighbourhoods.”

This facility will also support police to find suitable, supportive, and safe places to house young people who may be at risk or in unsafe environments, and then offer wrap around services.

“We all want our young people to thrive. And we need partnerships to do this. This is an example of agencies with mutual interests in our city, working together to create a space for our youth that they can enjoy, and that will support them to make positive choices,” Inspector Andrea McBeth said.

It’s been 23 years in the making for Kirikiriroa Family Services as the organisation saved and scouted for the right site to start the service. The plan is for rangatahi to govern the management, maintenance, and future-forward focus of the kaupapa.

Dr Coupe says Kimi Manaakitanga offers rangatahi freedom to create what gives them joy, a safe place to put their head down and rest, and opportunities for growth – whether it’s towards employment, back to school or improve their cultural connection.

“Success looks as simple as smiles on our rangatahi faces. Seeing them walking proud on our streets and not hiding under hoodies. Engaging positively because they’re happy, healthy, and getting what they need in the world,” she said.

The official opening starts at 10.30am at 79 Norton Road, Frankton Hamilton.

