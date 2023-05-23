Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Speedy Broughan Gets No Luck In Promising FIA Kart Academy Trophy Debut

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 7:31 pm
Press Release: KartSport New Zealand

Blenheim’s Arthur Broughan set the fastest lap but did not enjoy much good fortune as the New Zealand representative in the FIA Kart Academy Trophy in the Czech Republic.

Broughan is in eighth overall after the first round in Trinec in the Czech Republic with two further rounds in Rodby, Denmark and Cremona, Italy.

The FIA Karting Academy Trophy was created in 2010, inviting young drivers between 12 and 14 years from all over the globe, giving them an opportunity to pursue their career in karting or in motorsport.

Each country enters a karter for the three events, with identical chassis, engines and tyres provided, with drivers drawing lots for their equipment, and engines exchanged regularly during the event.

There is also limited mechanical support, one mechanic provided for each, and limited chassis adjustment.

Since 2010 several Academy karters have risen through to the highest levels of motorsport including F1 drivers Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Esteban Ocon.

Broughan was sixth in the warm-up, and won the first heat off pole on the first race day. Winners must swap their engine with a back of the field driver, but the young kiwi was not allowed to start the replacement engine prior to going on to the grid for his next race.

Alas the engine would not start, and by the time they push-started, he was only able to join the rear of the grid.

“To be fair there was a fair bit of red mist for me at that stage and over the next 10 laps I managed to drive from 22nd place to seventh. That’s a drive I will remember for a long time,” said Broughan.

He picked up a front bumper penalty to push him back to 12th.

The final race day began with a brilliant warm-up when the young kiwi was fastest in 54.46s, and then qualified second in his group, with the fastest lap in the field in 54.605.

In the final he dropped to 12th, but worked his way up to fifth before a collision saw him dropping to 16th. Broughan drove superbly from that point to finish seventh, although he did pick up a further 5sec penalty to finish 11tt.

That has the young kiwi in eighth overall after the first round on 19 points – 13 for qualifying and six in the final.

