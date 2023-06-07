Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Top Five Artists In Wellington Announced

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 11:00 am
Press Release: Art Start

The top five student artists in Te Whanganui-a-tara have been announced!

These five outstanding artworks are eligible for the Scholarship Award to be announced at the exhibition opening night, Friday 23 June.

The full exhibition collection includes students from the following schools. Our judges selected the best artworks from around 1500 entries.

Wellington College

Wellington High School

Wellington Girls College

Samuel Marsden

Whitby Collegiate

Aotea College

Hutt Valley High

St Orans

Wainuiomata High School

The Artstart exhibition held at 154 Featherston Street from 24 June - 7 July explores the potential of student artists, providing support for rangatahi into creative careers in Aotearoa.

“This year's judging panel had a challenging time narrowing down the Top 5 works. The caliber in Pōneke has blown us away” Co-founders Charlotte Sherratt and Sophie Paterson

The panel consisted of four local industry experts:

Ana Sciascia, Director at Pātaka Art and Museum

Chelsea Nichols, Senior Curator at The Dowse Art Museum

Mica Still, local practising artist

Lucy Tyndall, local practising artist

You can purchase tickets to the opening night here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/artstart-2023-exhibition-opening-night-poneke-wellington-tickets-616186920667

Entry to The Artstart Foundation’s student exhibition held June 24 - July 7, 10am-6pm daily, is free.

