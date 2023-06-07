Top Five Artists In Wellington Announced
The top five student artists in Te Whanganui-a-tara have been announced!
These five outstanding artworks are eligible for the Scholarship Award to be announced at the exhibition opening night, Friday 23 June.
The full exhibition collection includes students from the following schools. Our judges selected the best artworks from around 1500 entries.
Wellington College
Wellington High School
Wellington Girls College
Samuel Marsden
Whitby Collegiate
Aotea College
Hutt Valley High
St Orans
Wainuiomata High School
The Artstart exhibition held at 154 Featherston Street from 24 June - 7 July explores the potential of student artists, providing support for rangatahi into creative careers in Aotearoa.
“This year's judging panel had a challenging time narrowing down the Top 5 works. The caliber in Pōneke has blown us away” Co-founders Charlotte Sherratt and Sophie Paterson
The panel consisted of four local industry experts:
Ana Sciascia, Director at Pātaka Art and Museum
Chelsea Nichols, Senior Curator at The Dowse Art Museum
Mica Still, local practising artist
Lucy Tyndall, local practising artist
You can purchase tickets to the opening night here:
https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/artstart-2023-exhibition-opening-night-poneke-wellington-tickets-616186920667
Entry to The Artstart Foundation’s student exhibition held June 24 - July 7, 10am-6pm daily, is free.