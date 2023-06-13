Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tākina Off To A Great Start Just One Week On

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Just over a week after opening, visitor numbers to Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre and the Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition are already exceeding expectations.

The first week saw 11,200 people visit the Jurassic World by Brickman LEGO® exhibition – 6,200 of them on the opening weekend alone – and ticket sales for future sessions are also strong.

Opening weekend also saw 2,800 people attend WellyCon at Tākina, and last week Festival for the Future, a leadership, innovation and impact summit had 1,400 attendees each day over its two-day event.

Also, now open is Zephyr café and bar, nestled on the ground floor of Tākina. Providing a comfortable and stylish place to refuel and recharge, Zephyr is open every day from 7am to 5pm for handmade food, beverages and world class service.

Commercial development manager David Perks says initial estimates Tākina would host half a million visitors in its first year now look to be easily achievable.

“Together with the organisers we were proud to host 1,500 delegates at Aotearoa’s biggest leadership and innovation summit, Festival for the Future, the first conference in Tākina.

“It’s great to see the building now operational and the feedback we have received has been really positive both from our convention clients and the visitors to Jurassic World by Brickman, and generally people just coming in to see Tākina.

“We estimated 500,000 visitors contributing $44 million a year to the local economy, so these early numbers are exciting and show we’re definitely on track to achieve this.”

There are already 118 multi-day conferences and events on the calendar, with the internationally acclaimed interactive LEGO® brick exhibition Jurassic World by Brickman open until October, when it’ll be replaced by another major world first-exclusive exhibition.

Tākina is hosting a public open day on Saturday 15 July to allow people to see through the whole building, especially to the levels usually reserved for conferences and events. Come and see Wellington’s newest civic building, go behind the scenes, hear from the experts, and enjoy exploring the design, construction and the story of Tākina.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 