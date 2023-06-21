Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Male Division Added To Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

The Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs adds an exciting element this year with the inclusion of a male division for the first time in netball history at the event from July 10-13 in Hamilton.

Previously an all-female tournament, the official naming rights sponsors Celebration Box have extended their support to include a male division in what is hoped to be an inaugural dual gender tournament.

The popular age-group tournament attracted 38 female teams for last year’s event with a similar number expected in Hamilton this year, along with eight male teams attending.

Celebration Box is a fast-growing New Zealand owned and operated gift box and flower brand and has been the naming rights sponsor since the introduction of the new tournament in 2021.

“This partnership has such strong alignment with our brand, and to now include a male division into the event means there are even more opportunities to celebrate success,” Celebration Box Managing Director Wayne Kennerley said.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie was thrilled that Celebration Box had extended their support to the male grade.

“This is such an important event for our Rangitahi and to now have the first ever male division as part of the Netball NZ U18 Champs is so exciting. What better way to celebrate such an important event on our netball calendar than to extend our partnership with Celebration Box and celebrate the success of our up-and-coming young athletes,” she said.

