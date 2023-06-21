Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau To Open Artstart’s First Exhibtion In Te Whanganui-a-Tara

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Art Start

The Artstart Foundation kicks off its first exhibition in Te Whanganui-a-tara, focused around secondary school students and the potential they hold for the future of local art.

“We are thrilled to have the support of Mayor Tory Whanau opening the exhibition following the mihi whakatau performed by Te kāhui tamariki from Wainuiomata Intermediate School.” says Co-founder Sophie Paterson.

“The intention behind the Artstart programme is to give rangatahi hands-on mentoring and gallery experience so they can see a future in the art industry and realise their creative potential.”

“A common theme in the collection is our rangatahi wanting to find peace in a busy world - we hope that this exhibition and the beautiful central city oasis created allows the public to take a moment to reflect. ”

Perfectly located for workers to pop in during their lunch break, the Artstart exhibition held at 154 Featherston Street from 24 June - 8 July explores the potential of high school aged artists, providing support for rangatahi into creative careers in Aotearoa.

You can purchase tickets to the opening night here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/artstart-2023-exhibition-opening-night-poneke-wellington-tickets-616186920667

Entry to The Artstart Foundation’s student exhibition held June 24 - July 8, 10am-6pm daily, is free.

The full exhibition collection includes students from the following schools. Our judges selected the best artworks from around 1500 entries.

  • Wellington College
  • Wellington High School
  • Wellington Girls College
  • Samuel Marsden
  • Whitby Collegiate
  • Aotea College
  • Hutt Valley High
  • St Orans
  • Wainuiomata High School

