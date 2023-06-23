Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A New Zealand Resident From Germany Flies The Flag For Downunder

Friday, 23 June 2023, 10:58 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

 

South Island-based German shearer Robin Krause got her four days at the 2023 golden shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships off to a good start with a first-day finals placing in the Royal Highland Show Junior Championship today.

One of 11 women in a 39-strong, mainly-UK field, and having recently obtained New Zealand residency after six years in New Zealand, it was her first international competition, and she finished fifth in a six-shearer final of four sheep each.

Despite her lack of familiarity with the three breeds shorn during the event, one the supporting events for all-comers before World Championship competition starts early tomorrow New Zealand time, the 26-year-old shore consistently throughout the three stages, being sixth of the 12 qualifiers for the semi-finals, and fifth qualifier for the deciding shear.

It was won by Steven Wilson, of Ballyclare, Northern Ireland, and who was fourth in the heats and second in the semi-finals.

Krause was woolhandlng in Australia when she decided to come to New Zealand to work, learning to shear and now working for Pleasant Point shearing contractor Ant Frew, who will shear in the Royal Highland Open heats on Day 2.

During the New Zealand summer she shore in seven Junior finals in the South Island, including three national title events, for fourth at the Waimate Spring Shears and the New Zealand Corriedale Championships in Christchurch, and second at the Mackenzie A and P Show’s national lambshearing championship in Fairlie.

She had previously won three Novice finals in New Zealand.

Despite the lack of familiarity with the breeds, which shearers were not previously aware of, she described the experience as “good” and while the breeds were unexpected it was “not too bad.”

“I always seem to do better in the heats, never good in the final,” she reckoned.

In other World Championships supporting events, Masterton shearer Adam Gordon backed up his form as No 1-ranked Senior in the New Zealand season, by being the top qualifier for the semi-finals of the Royal Highland Show Senior championships, from a field of 87 who shore in the heats, part of a double access for the family.

Sister and New Zealand transtasman series woolhandling team member Cushla Abraham, a former Golden Shears Novice shearing champion, qualified for the Royal Highland Show Intermediate shearing semi-finals, from a field of 61.

But that’s where it ended, with both missing out on places in the finals.

Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team members will complete New Zealand’s showing in the Royal Highland Show titles events overnight Friday-Saturday, before the Day 2 programme ends with the first stage of the Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships, Round 1 of the machine shearing heats.

The six World Individual and Teams titles, in machine shearing, blade shearing, and woolhandling, will be decided early-morning Monday New Zealand time.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees. More>>


Shearing Sports: World Shears Champs In Masterton In 2026

The Golden Shears International Shearing & Woolhandling Championships, which have been held in Masterton’s War Memorial Stadium annually since 1961, is scheduled to take place there again from March 4-7, 2026. More>>


Special Olympics NZ: Bay Of Plenty Powerlifter Wins Four Silvers

Caroline Tangitau has replicated the stunning feat of her team-mate Ryan Stewart by winning four silver medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives for Asian arts communities. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 