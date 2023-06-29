Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Public Asked For Views On Code Of Integrity For Sport And Recreation

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: Integrity Sport and Recreation

Have your say on how we create a safer and fairer sport and recreation experience for all

A survey seeking public input into a Code of Integrity for Sport and Recreation is underway.

The Code is intended to provide clear standards for organisations and individuals in the sport and recreation sector. Its drafting is a key piece of work being undertaken by the Integrity Transition Programme – the body tasked with establishing the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission.

The purpose of the Commission is to enhance integrity within sport and recreation by protecting and promoting the safety and wellbeing of participants and the fairness of competition. It will be independent from government entities, including Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ.

The Commission will become responsible for parts of the existing sport and recreation integrity landscape, including Drug Free Sport New Zealand and Sport New Zealand’s integrity functions, as well as the current complaints and mediation mechanism.

It will also be responsible for a creating a national, coordinated approach to competition manipulation and corruption in sport.

The Government has indicated that it intends for the legislation to establish the Commission, be passed before Parliament rises on 31 August 2023. Work is starting now in preparation for this.

“Sport and recreation are deeply ingrained in our culture, shaping who we are and how we connect,” Integrity Transition Programme director Rebecca Rolls said.

“Upholding strong integrity is crucial to protect the essence of sport and recreation for everyone involved."

The Code – which sport and recreation bodies will be encouraged to adopt – must be truly reflective of Aotearoa, Ms Rolls said.

“Gathering the views of as many people as possible is vital to ensure an effective and representative Code that resonates with the entire community,” she said.

“We’re seeking the perspectives of a diverse range of individuals and communities.”

The survey can be completed by visiting the Integrity Transition Programme website: www.integritytransition.org.nz or clicking here

About the Integrity Transition Programme (ITP)

The Integrity Sport and Recreation Bill was introduced to Parliament on March 28, 2023 with the intent of establishing the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission. The Social Services and Community Select Committee is considering the Bill and is due to report back to the House by 10 August 2023.

The ITP is governed by a four-member Establishment Board that was appointed in May 2023, replacing an eight-member Integrity Transition Committee that oversaw the initial stages of the Commission’s creation.

The Board consists of Don Mackinnon (chair), Tim Castle, Traci Houpapa and Alexis Pritchard.

Ms Pritchard will depart the board to take up a role with the New Zealand Olympic Committee in July.

The establishment of the Commission would be a significant step forward for the sport and recreation sector, Mr Mackinnon said.

“Its status as an independent Crown entity should help foster trust and confidence from every level of the sector, making sport and recreation safer and fairer for all.”

About the survey

The Code of Integrity for Sport and Recreation is intended to provide clear standards for organisations and individuals in the sport and recreation sector

Anyone with an interest in sport and recreation can now share their views on the Code via an online survey

The survey can be completed by visiting the Integrity Transition Programme website: www.integritytransition.org.nz or clicking here

The survey will close on 10 August 2023.

