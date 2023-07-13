Invercargill To Host NZ Vs Thailand Davis Cup Tennis In September

Tennis New Zealand today announced ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill will host Davis Cup tennis on 15 & 16 September, with the World Group 2 New Zealand vs Thailand event heading to the city. The Davis Cup, known as the World Cup of Tennis, is the premier men’s international teams tennis competition and 2004 was the last time it was held in Southland.

“We’re very excited to bring the Davis Cup back to Invercargill for the first time in nearly 20 years. ILT Stadium Southland is a first-class facility and combined with the surrounding amenities in Invercargill, it will offer a great base for our team. I know how passionate Southland fans are about their sport and we’re expecting a great crowd to cheer us on against Thailand,” said Tennis NZ Chief Executive Julie Paterson.

The event will be contested on the main stadium court at the facility, with a temporary tennis court surface laid over the existing wooden floor. With seating for more than 3000 fans, it is hoped the event will see one of the largest NZ tennis crowds in many years flock to the stadium.

“We can’t wait for the Davis Cup to hit Invercargill. It’s been a long time since we last hosted it and we know the fans will come along in big numbers. Our venue is incredibly versatile and attracting international sporting events like this is massive for our city.” said ILT Stadium Southland Acting General Manager Ryan Sycamore.

The competition will take place over two days, with two singles matches to be played on Friday evening, followed by doubles and one or two singles matches on Saturday. The winner of the overall tie will progress to World Group 1 playoffs to be held in February. New Zealand lost its most recent tie against Bulgaria and will be motivated to return to the winner’s circle in Invercargill. The New Zealand players selected to contest the tie will be announced in August.

New Zealand team Captain Kelly Evernden said: “Coming from a smaller place like Gisborne myself, I really believe Invercargill will support us with gusto. What an opportunity to take the best we have to an international event in an amazing all-New Zealand town. I am incredibly excited to meet the people and experience the passion they will show us in September.”

The New Zealand and Thailand sides will be in Invercargill for most of the week leading up to the event. Tennis New Zealand and Tennis Southland are planning a range of opportunities for local children and fans to interact with the teams. A tennis event for local schools is planned to be held at ILT Stadium Southland in the lead-up week.

“Having top international tennis in Invercargill is a great opportunity to showcase our sport in the community. We’re looking forward to showing the best in southern hospitality to the players and giving local school children and fans the chance to mix with the teams,” said Tennis Southland Operations Manager Scott Patterson.

Details regarding ticket sales and courtside hospitality packages will be available next week.

