Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aitchison Blitzes To Stunning 200m Gold

Sunday, 16 July 2023, 6:52 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Danielle Aitchison executed the race of her life to destroy the field and post a huge new Oceania record time of 28.50 (-2.7m/s) en route to an emphatic victory in the women’s 200m T36 at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships this morning.

The 21-year-old Hamilton-based athlete, who claimed a 100m T36 silver medal earlier in the championships, scalped almost half-a-second from her lifetime best today to finish a massive 1.69 seconds clear of Australia’s silver medallist Mali Lovell.

Drawn in lane three and with the world 100m T36 gold medallist and defending champion Yiting Shi of China not starting the 200m, Aitchison went into the final with the fastest PB but she still had to withstand the immense pressure and expectation to deliver.

On a warm evening in the French capital, Aitchison appeared calm and relaxed on the start line and responded to the challenge in style.

Coached by Alan McDonald, the Kiwi made an outstanding start and quickly got into her sprinting. By the crown of the bend, she had already caught the stagger on all those outside her and entering the home straight she held a lead of more than five metres.

Down the home stretch she continued to extend her already sizeable advantage to record a stunning 28.50 – to wipe 0.48 from her New Zealand record of 28.98. The previous Oceania record held by Aitchison of 29.86 was posted at the 2019 Para Athletics World Championships in Dubai.

German Nicole Nicoleitzik claimed bronze in a PB of 30.84 to match the same colour medal she won in the 100m T36.

Aitchison said: “I am feeling so happy with my 200m, it was amazing. I had no idea where any of the girls I just had to keep running my own race until I got past that finish line.”

“I didn’t think I would run that fast, I was actually a bit tired today, so I took on a technical approach to get my arms and pelvis to tilt to cross that ground, which is exactly what I did.”

On what she said to her mum after warming embracing her post-race: “I couldn’t get a word in. She was beside herself crying saying how proud she was and how much she loves me.”

On how this sets up Aitchison leading into the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games she said: “It has made me feel confident I’m on that right pathway. It also gives me the confidence that I can win gold medals - it is a booster.”

New Zealand will be seeking more precious metal later today as Paralympic champion Anna Grimaldi competes in the women’s long jump T47 final at 7.20pm. Earlier at the Paris 2023 Para Athletics World Championships, Grimaldi grabbed a brilliant bronze in the women’s 100m T47 final.

***Note, the discrepancy between the previous national record and Oceania 200m T36 record of Aitchison. An area record has to be set at a fully sanctioned World Para Athletics (WPA) meet.

***Follow all the action on TVNZ+. Note, the coverage will be taken from the world feed so we cannot guarantee that all events featuring Kiwi athletes will be shown.

***For results go here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
UN NEWS: Aspartame Sweetener ‘Possibly’ Cancer-Causing

The WHO's cancer research agency has classified the commonly used artificial sweetener aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans,” although another UN committee reaffirmed that there was a safe daily level of consumption. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 