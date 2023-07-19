Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rhythm And Vines Unlocks First Lineup Release Featuring Central Cee, Dom Dolla, Wilkinson & More

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 6:44 pm
Press Release: Rhythm and Vines

Rhythm and Vines has dropped the first hint of summer - unlocking a star-studded international lineup set to usher in the New Year alongside rhythm faithful and the new generation of revellers in Tairāwhiti, Gisborne.

The first acts include Aotearoa exclusive performances from the “UK’s biggest rap star” (The Guardian) CENTRAL CEE and Australia’s hottest producer on the rise DOM DOLLA, as well as the return of the undisputed drum and bass King WILKINSON.

The first lineup release includes:

CENTRAL CEE, DOM DOLLA, WILKINSON, HEDEX, PEKING DUK, GIN WIGMORE, BBYFACEKILLA, DELTA HEAVY, DISRUPTA, EMILY MAKIS & DEADLINE, FOLEY, GEORGIA LINES, GODDARD, PARK RD, BECCIE B, COAST ARCADE, EMILIE, JESS RHODES, JUJULIPPS, NICE GIRL + more to be announced.

Rhythm and Vines Co-Founder and Programming Director Hamish Pinkham says he’s incredibly proud and amped to announce such a world-class lineup.

“From Central Cee, one of the most exciting and sought-after rappers in the world right now, to iconic electronic acts like Dom Dolla and Wilkinson, to some of the best wāhine talent Aotearoa has to offer - R&V 23/24 is shaping up to be one for the books.”

“With close to 100 acts tipped to perform at Rhythm and Vines, the first release certainly gives festival fans a taste of the party to come at one of the globe's premier New Year destinations.”

NZ’s ultimate coming-of-age festival has itself come of age this year and R&V organisers are promising to put on the 21st party to end all 21sts with details to be dropped in the coming weeks and months.

“The countdown to R&V starts now,” says Pinkham, “Rally your mates. Claim your spot. And prepare to be part of Aotearoa music festival history.”

Full lineup and ticketing information available at rhythmandvines.co.nz.

