Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sir Richard Taylor Support For Femme Natale @ Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: Femme Natale

FEMME NATALE - THE NZ Comedy Sketch Show on Parenthood!

What does a LOTR Oscar Winner have to do with an independent theatre group going to Edinburgh Fringe Festival? Fundraising! A contract for Femme Natale to perform at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival came from Just the Tonic in February this year. Femme Natale needed to decide if could they afford to go? But how could they not!

Femme Natale includes Director Fingal Pollock and performers April Phillips, Jeremy Nelson, and Tracey Savage. The team have spent the last six months applying for support via the relevant funding bodies but with most potential sponsors diverting support towards disaster relief, there has been a lot of money to raise.

Sir Richard Taylor, with a connection to Director Fingal Pollock kindly offered up a Weta Workshop rare collectible - SARUMAN THE WHITE Paint Master Figure. The figure will be auctioned off to help offset remainder of marketing cost via Trademe. Saruman The White Paint Master on Trademe.

“We simply couldn’t do this trip without the support we’ve received from Sir Richard, and other champions along the way. It’s a big gig, we are leaving our families at home, and taking a punt. We’ve performed this show at many centers and festivals around NZ over the last five years. This will be our international debut - a fantastic opportunity to get in one of the top five comedy festivals worldwide and we’ve achieved this independently. We’ve already had interest from other international Fringe Festivals, and we are attending many networking events whilst in Edinburgh.” Says Director Fingal Pollock.

The team flies for Edinburgh this week in preparation for their season starting Tuesday 15th August. A fantastic example of NZ arts practitioners making things happen. Support has also been raised via Boosted and Givealittle campaigns along with support from Dame Dawn Sanders Philanthropic Trust umbrella Capital Theatre Productions - enabling the group to attract tax deductible donations.

Fiercely truthful, Femme Natale is an unapologetic comic peek into the world of parenting from before, during and after, in an hilarious mix of original songs, sketches, and physical comedy.

“Thoroughly enjoyed it” - Dame Kate Harcourt
“So funny, my face hurt from laughing” – Emily Writes
“Hilarious, human, viscerally resonant” - Adam Dodd @ Globe Theatre
“Everyone should see this show” - John Smythe @ Theatre Review
“A perfect blend of the raucous and gleefully filthy with the empathetic and insightful. A great night out” – Graeme Tuckett / RNZ and Dominion Post

Director: Fingal Pollock. Actors: April Phillips, Fingal Pollock, Jeremy Nelson and Tracey Savage
Venue: Just the Tonic at The Mash House, Venue 288 - 37 Guthrie Street, EH1 1JG 60mins. Dates: Tuesday 15th to Sunday 27th August (No show Monday 21st)
Bookings: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/femme-natale-theatre
+44 (0)131 226 0000

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Femme Natale on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 