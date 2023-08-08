Capital The Place To Be In Any Event

Wellington is going off with fireworks, footy, foodie events and films – and there’s a lot more to come in the next few months.

A fireworks display on the Waterfront this Friday at 7pm celebrates Wellington hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ and the Quarter-Final that day, followed by a screening of the Auckland Quarter-Final in the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Shed 6 and on Queens Wharf.

We encourage everyone to plan ahead with any hospitality bookings, and to use public transport or walk, ride, scoot or car share to avoid traffic congestion and parking frustration during this very busy time.

While the football is coming to an end in the capital, here are some other big events to add to the diary:

Winter Wednesdays at Wellington Zoo

August | Wednesdays

Visit the Zoo any Wednesday in August and get 1/2 price standard adult and child entry.

More info at wellingtonzoo.com.

Visa Wellington on A Plate – August Edition

11-27 August

Explore the weird, the wonderful and the downright delicious with Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project, and burger and Beervana-themed Festival events this August. It’s set to be a busy time for burger fans with more than 200 burgers to sample. More info at visawoap.com.

Exhibition - Tūmanako 2023

11-31 August | Waitohi Hub, Johnsonville Library

Johnsonville Library at Waitohi is hosting the Tūmanako, a community event encouraging young ones (under 18) to express their creativity and share their aspirations for a peaceful, inclusive, and nuclear-free world.

Wicked

St James Theatre

16 August – 3 September

One of Broadway’s biggest blockbusters is landing in Wellington for the very first time in 2023. Wicked, the untold true story of the witches of Oz, is landing its New Zealand premiere season at Wellington’s St James Theatre next month. More info at wellingtonnz.com.

Capital Conversations

Wellington Museum

Tuesday 15 August | 5pm – 8pm | $20

Join Wellington Museum after hours to hear from Wellington sports champions Sandy Cumpstone from Capital Football and Bella Cartman, founder of The White Shorts Podcast. Capital Conversations is a monthly event celebrating icons of Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Tickets include one drink and access to grazing platters. Book now at wellingtonmuseum.nz

Build with Brickman

Tākina

18 August | 5.15pm-8.30pm | $159

An evening LEGO master class with Brickman! Experience an exclusive tour of the Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition with Brickman himself, followed by a LEGO building masterclass. More at takina.co.nz.

Breakfast with Brickman

Tākina

19 August | 7.30am-10.00am | $149/$129

Experience an exclusive tour of the Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition with Brickman himself. More at takina.co.nz.

Beervana

18-19 August | Sky Stadium

Beervana is a mind-bending, palate expanding Beer wonderland. From outrageous brewery displays to the best culinary bites, from exciting live music to weird street performance, there’s something new to discover around every corner! More at beervana.co.nz.

Hello! We’re The Wiggles’ Live in Concert

Michael Fowler Centre

Wednesday 23 August

Following their runaway success of 2022 and winning the coveted ARIA for Best Live Act, the beloved children's entertainers The Wiggles are bringing their all-singing, all-dancing stage show, ‘Hello! We're The Wiggles’, back to Wellington.

The Sound of the Kumutoto Stream

Wellington Museum

Sunday 27 August | 10am-1pm | Tickets $15 - $20

Join artist Kedron Parker for a talk and walking tour about the stream that inspired her public sound installation Kumutoto Stream. Enjoy a talk and morning tea at Wellington Museum before a short walk to the sound work at Woodward Street. More info at wellingtonmuseum.nz.

Classical on Cuba: Delightfully Offbeat

2-3 Sept | Various locations

Discover classical music in contemporary Cuba Street culture. Pair your experience of fine music with some of the coolest bars and eateries in Pōneke. classicaloncuba.co.nz

Once Upon a Time: The Barbie Edition

Wellington Museum

Friday 8 September | 7pm | $25

Is Barbie a queer icon? View the iconic doll through rainbow-tinted glasses at Wellington Museum’s book review of Barbie’s Queer Accessories by Erica Rand hosted by Creatif Kate. More info at wellingtonmuseum.nz.

Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara

11-17 September

The Māori Language Festival of Wellington – Te Hui Ahurei Reo Māori o Te Whanganui-a-Tara, is returning to the capital this Hepetema. The Festival will celebrate and showcase te reo Māori through the arts. Find out more at tereofest.nz.

The Jurassic World Quiz

Thurs 14 Sept | 5.15pm-8.30pm | $99

Get a team together and test your Jurassic knowledge! Start the evening off with an exclusive tour of the Jurassic World by Brickman Exhibition followed by refreshments and a complimentary beverage. Bring your ‘J’ Game as there are prizes to be won! takina.co.nz.

Rā Tūwhera ki Ōtari | Ōtari Open Day

Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush

Sat 16 Sept 10am–2pm | Free

Discover and celebrate New Zealand’s only native botanic garden at Ōtari Open Day. Get to know our unique collections of native plants, learn more about what goes on behind the scenes of our nursery and get a peek into the Lions Ōtari Conservation Laboratory. There will be guided tours and informational talks in addition to hands-on activities. wellingtongardens.nz.

World of WearableArt (WOW) Show

Wed 20 Sep–Sun 8 Oct | TSB Arena

Enter a portal to another planet with the 2023 World of WearableArt (WOW) Show: BEYOND. For its 33rd iteration, WOW will take place across a three-week season, bringing the TSB Arena stage to life with incredible works of wearable art. More info at worldofwearableart.com.

New Zealand Opera present (m)Orpheus

The Opera House

20, 22 & 23 September

A reimagining of Christoph Gluck’s 18th-century masterpiece ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’, (m)Orpheus tells the story of a man willing to risk everything for love but unable to find love in himself. Presented by New Zealand Opera and Black Grace and directed by Neil Ieremia, the collaboration will have a Moana Oceania twist, blending our rich storytelling traditions with the themes of Greek tragedy.

Tulip Sunday

Botanic Garden ki Paekāka

Sun 25 Sept | 10am–2pm | Free

Join the Wellington Dutch Club and Netherlands Embassy to welcome in spring through a day of culture, food and fun. Bring the whole whānau and enjoy a day out with Dutch food among the tulips in the Display Garden. wellingtongardens.nz.

Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week 2023

1-8 October | Multiple locations

Te Wiki Kaumātua – Seniors' Week is a series of community events and activities for our older people, all about building connections and reducing social isolation in later life. More info wellington.govt.nz/seniors-week.

Jurassic World Family Film Night

Tākina

Tuesday 3 October | 5.15pm-8.30pm | $50/$35

A fun-filled evening for the whole whānau! Start the evening off with an exclusive tour of the Jurassic World by Brickman Exhibition, followed by a Jurassic World movie screening! Dress up Dino-themed or dress down in your PJs for this whānau friendly event. Popcorn and other treats available for purchase from the snack bar. takina.co.nz.

Wellington Heritage Week

Mon 23 Oct–Sun 5 Nov | Various venues

Experience Wellington’s people, places and stories. wellingtonheritageweek.co.nz.

Wellington Jazz Festival

25-29 Oct | Various locations

Te Whanganui-a-Tara will be abuzz again this October, as the city's beloved Jazz Festival returns with a line-up of exciting international names in jazz and celebrated homegrown musicians. jazzfestival.nz.

Ceramicus exhibition

4-15 Oct | 9am–4pm

Begonia House, Botanic Garden ki Paekākā | Free

Visit the Wellington Potters' Association's annual Ceramicus exhibition in the Begonia House Foyer. wellingtongardens.nz.

Royal New Zealand Ballet: Hansel & Gretel

St James Theatre

26-29 Oct

Follow the breadcrumbs this Christmas, and venture into the fantastical realm of ‘Hansel & Gretel’. Inspired by the old-fashioned magic of silent movies, this ballet will transport you to a magical world with large-scale cinematic effects. With choreography by Loughlan Prior and a score by Claire Cowan, expect a wonderful ballet experience for all ages.

Diwali Festival of Lights & Fireworks

TSB Arena and Shed 6

Sun 29 Oct | 2pm–8.30pm

Sample the colours, tastes, and sounds of India and South-East Asia, with non-stop cultural entertainment, food, and Indian cultural activities. The evening ends with a fireworks display. For details visit wellington.govt.nz/Diwali.

Dracula’s: The Resurrection Tour

St James Theatre

2-4 Nov

Australia’s famous vaudevillian variety show, Dracula’s, will hit Wellington for the first time ever this November. Following a sold-out season in Australia, the New Zealand tour will combine years of perfected performances into one blockbuster show, set to dazzle and delight.

Verb Readers & Writers Festival

9-12 Nov | Various venues

Join one of Aotearoa’s best readers and writers festivals with conversations and performances with writers from all over the country. verbwellington.nz.

Semi Permanent Aotearoa

8-10 Nov | St James Theatre

Semi Permanent Aotearoa is back, connecting world-class talent and global brands with Aotearoa's creative audiences. More info at semipermanent.com.

