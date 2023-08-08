Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Comedy And Wine To Warm The Soul This Winter At Kinross

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Kinross

Two exciting comedy gigs have been announced to entertain locals this winter at Kinross Winery in Gibbston.

Hilarious comedian Tom Sainsbury is returning to Kinross to back up his fantastic shows in 2021 which sold out in hours. New this year, some of NZ’s most famous theatrical comedians are bringing their Edinburgh Fringe Festival award-winning ‘Bitches Box’ show to add extra fun to the winter comedy series.

On Monday 21st August Tom Sainsbury kicks off the series with two shows as part of his ‘Gone Banana’s’ nationwide tour. Sainsbury already brightens our lives on the daily through his hilarious characters on social channels, now its time to experience this exceptional human (and fantastic comedian) live in the flesh. The first show is already sold out, so get in quick to grab tickets to the second show.

Later that week, Saturday 26th August brings the hilarious “Life is a Bitch’ show, by the Bitches Box to Gibbston. Physical comics Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar conjure up a hilariously imaginative world that throws the spotlight on our four-legged doggie friends. They bounce from one character to another at breakneck speed, revealing the glorious inner workings of a dog's mind.

CEO of Kinross, Nicky Sygrove, says “How fantastic is it to get incredible performers like Tom keen to come back to Gibbston. We are super excited about adding the Bitches Box show too, I’ve never seen anything as funny as those two ladies imitating different dog characters. They’re ridiculously funny.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to attract such high calibre of theatre and comedy down to the Whakatipu, and we have a few more performers up our sleeve we are hoping to announce soon!”

The shows also bring a great opportunity to enjoy the Kinross bistro before the show, with dinner and ticket packages available.

Comedy Ticket sales are available from $25.


To learn more or buy tickets, head to www.kinross.nz

Kinross is a locally owned Qualmark Gold winery, cellar door, bistro, boutique hotel and events venue. They act as the cellar door for five award winning wineries – Coal Pit, Hawkshead, Valli, Wild Irishman and their own Kinross label.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kinross on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 