Comedy And Wine To Warm The Soul This Winter At Kinross

Two exciting comedy gigs have been announced to entertain locals this winter at Kinross Winery in Gibbston.

Hilarious comedian Tom Sainsbury is returning to Kinross to back up his fantastic shows in 2021 which sold out in hours. New this year, some of NZ’s most famous theatrical comedians are bringing their Edinburgh Fringe Festival award-winning ‘Bitches Box’ show to add extra fun to the winter comedy series.

On Monday 21st August Tom Sainsbury kicks off the series with two shows as part of his ‘Gone Banana’s’ nationwide tour. Sainsbury already brightens our lives on the daily through his hilarious characters on social channels, now its time to experience this exceptional human (and fantastic comedian) live in the flesh. The first show is already sold out, so get in quick to grab tickets to the second show.

Later that week, Saturday 26th August brings the hilarious “Life is a Bitch’ show, by the Bitches Box to Gibbston. Physical comics Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar conjure up a hilariously imaginative world that throws the spotlight on our four-legged doggie friends. They bounce from one character to another at breakneck speed, revealing the glorious inner workings of a dog's mind.

CEO of Kinross, Nicky Sygrove, says “How fantastic is it to get incredible performers like Tom keen to come back to Gibbston. We are super excited about adding the Bitches Box show too, I’ve never seen anything as funny as those two ladies imitating different dog characters. They’re ridiculously funny.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to attract such high calibre of theatre and comedy down to the Whakatipu, and we have a few more performers up our sleeve we are hoping to announce soon!”

The shows also bring a great opportunity to enjoy the Kinross bistro before the show, with dinner and ticket packages available.

Comedy Ticket sales are available from $25.



To learn more or buy tickets, head to www.kinross.nz

Kinross is a locally owned Qualmark Gold winery, cellar door, bistro, boutique hotel and events venue. They act as the cellar door for five award winning wineries – Coal Pit, Hawkshead, Valli, Wild Irishman and their own Kinross label.

