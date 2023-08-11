Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BATS Theatre Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

Friday, 11 August 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Bats Theatre

BATS Theatre is calling on Wellingtonians to be the star of the No Show for Maintenance show by buying a ticket and not showing up, in turn helping keep the iconic theatre’s doors open.

After a leak was discovered under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the team at Wellington’s much loved theatre only had one choice. The theatre’s board and staff had to make the difficult decision to close for two months to get the necessary maintenance work done to the floors so the theatre could open again and continue to light up lives with live art.

“The floorboards in the foyer and bar had to be lifted and replaced, making it unsafe for both staff and the public to enter the building. It was the only option,” chief executive Jonty Hendry says.

An event such as this can be devastating for an arts organisation like BATS. The effects of Covid on the arts sector continue to be challenging for live theatre and theatre artists. Artist incomes and livelihoods were obliterated over the last four years because of lockdowns and show cancellations, so a two month closure for Wellington’s BATS Theatre has been a double blow.

Research released in May from Creative NZ and NZ On Air shows that New Zealand’s creative professionals’ median income is $37,000, compared to the median of $61,800 for salary and wage earners, so a two month closure of an artists’ venue adds to the strain on artists' presentation of work and on their incomes.

“As a place for innovation, BATS enables art making and experimentation from emerging artists through to mid-career creatives in a low cost environment. Artists receive 85% of the box office take with BATS receiving the remainder. Our skilled team assists artists in marketing, technical support, career development and we have been commended for work in supporting wellbeing and hauora during the current difficulties,” Hendry says.

The BATS model encourages experimentation to test work, then potentially scale it to larger venues and travel elsewhere which is where more significant money can be made. For nearly 35 years BATS has ensured ticket prices are affordable and currently they range up to $25. Audience feedback confirms BATS is an accessible, fun, positive environment that helps build community resilience.

Hendry adds: “It’s an exciting time as we engage with new communities to grow greater equity and diversity in our work. We work hard to ensure BATS remains inexpensive. To help us long term we have a ‘LOVE BATS’ campaign, which is an easy way that individuals can join BATS’ mission by giving regularly. This can be as low as the price of a cup of coffee at $5 a month. By working together we can ensure that BATS retains the magic that has made it such an iconic and exciting place”.

Over a two month period BATS presents around twenty shows so this closure means no income from these shows and no income from the bar which given the low ticket price is a core revenue stream.

To cover lost funds over this time, BATS is holding a No Show for Maintenance show. Tickets to the No Show are available at bats.co.nz with ticket prices ranging from $10 to $20. If you would like to support the theatre during this two month closure, BATS would love for you to buy a ticket & not turn up! Your donation will ensure BATS is ready for their artists and audiences when they begin their Spring Season in early September so they can continue to light up the lives of Wellingtonians.

To celebrate the reopening they’ve got their first BATS Klub Night which will feature DJs, visual artists and karaoke. Normal programming resumes with TAHI - New Zealand Festival of Solo Performance - and Zenith, a contemporary dance piece by an emerging choreographer.

“When you come back to BATS you will be able to enjoy the stunning new mural from The Dream Girls Art Collective in the Lumen Bar. Our thanks to these amazing artists and partners Kia Mau Festival for helping make this dream a reality. We hope no matter who you are, when you come to BATS you feel seen, welcome and inspired,” Hendry says.

BATS is currently calling for applications for the Fringe Festival 2024 and Summer Season at BATS. They’re inviting new, emerging & established artists to submit their live performance pieces to be presented at BATS Theatre. They’re looking for new & bold works from visionary storytellers to fill their programme for this iconic festival & Summer Season.

BATS Theatre is grateful to their supporters and the artistic community during this time, especially Tāwhiri for opening their space to the BATS team for hui and mahi.

