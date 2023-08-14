Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
IHC Capture The Moment Photo Competition Winners Announced

Monday, 14 August 2023, 3:15 pm
Press Release: IHC

Cameron Henson (23) has taken out first prize in the IHC “Capture the Moment” photography competition with his work, ‘Dog Frightens Ducks, Lake Taupo’.

While he often uses a Cannon camera, Cameron’s dramatic winning image was taken on the fly with his phone.

Cameron first picked up a camera in 2017 and the following year did an online course while still at school. Nature photography is one of his passions.

“Capture the Moment – Your Aotearoa, New Zealand” was his first competition and he says the win means he’ll “probably be doing a lot more in the future.”

Second place went to Chloe Zuppicich for ‘Karioitahi Beach’. Third place went to Jade Laughton for ‘Wake Up Auckland’ and Ben Scurr won the Youth Award for ‘Between the Forests’.

Judge and FOTO FEST organiser, Shayne Jeffares says it was a real honour to select the winning entries alongside IHC Patron, Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet and freelance commercial photographer Anna Briggs.

“It was not an easy job with so many great images, but together we discussed the merits and composition of each photograph, and what drew us to the ones we personally liked and why. It was pretty cool that we agreed on many of the same images as our favourites.

“The standard of photography was incredibly high and congratulations to those that were selected. I hope I can encourage those that were not selected to keep on seeing the beauty around them, getting out there and capturing it in a photograph and to enter again next year. Well done to everyone who entered.”

The 30 finalists will be exhibited at FOTOFEST main gallery, 129 Heretaunga Street West Hastings (corner Hastings and Market Street).

The photographs will be for sale with 100% of the sale proceeds going to the photographer.

FOTOFEST is a city-wide visual art and cultural event to take place within local galleries, community spaces, inside and out, local businesses and retailers from 15 September to 25 October 2023.

FOTOFEST is managed by FOTO IWI, a creative charitable trust.

About Capture the Moment

Capture the moment is IHC's photography competition for New Zealanders who have an intellectual disability or an intellectual disability and autism.

Building on the success of the IHC Art Awards, we wanted to showcase the talent of New Zealanders through a different medium.

The theme of this year’s competition is Your Aotearoa, New Zealand.

About IHC New Zealand

IHC New Zealand advocates for the rights, inclusion and welfare of all people with intellectual disabilities and supports them to live satisfying lives in the community. IHC provides advocacy, volunteering, events, membership associations and fundraising. It is part of the IHC Group, which also includes IDEA Services, Choices NZ and Accessible Properties.

