Tauranga Ready For The 20th Year Of Zespri AIMS Games

Friday, 25 August 2023, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga is once again proud to host the Zespri AIMS Games from 2 - 8 September in venues across the city.

This homegrown event, in its 20th year, will see approximately 20,000 visitors in Tauranga Moana, which is more competitors than in the most recent Olympics.

Our community are excited to welcome athletes from all around Aotearoa New Zealand and this year - Fiji, Samoa, and the Cook Islands.

Zespri AIMS Games is now one of the largest tournaments of its kind in the Pacific, but it came from humble beginnings with just 760 competitors from 17 schools in 2003.

This year, almost 12,000 intermediate aged athletes from 373 schools will compete across 25 sporting codes - everything from BMX, badminton, hip hop, rock climbing, golf, and so many more.
“Hosting the Zespri AIMS Games is a proud moment for Tauranga each September, and this year we’re thrilled to be welcoming back international students from around the Pacific which is really special.”

“We have such great venues and spaces in our city, and Zespri AIMS Games takes place across many of them. We love that this tournament allows athletes and visitors to enjoy so much of what our city has to offer” says Nelita Byrne, Manager Venues & Event, Tauranga City Council.

The Zespri AIMS Games are the highlight of the year for many Years 7 and 8 students and are viewed as a milestone event for the students from the 373 schools who are participating in this year’s event.

Many of the games are open to the community to come and watch, and Tournament Director Kelly Schischka encourages residents to come along and support our rangatahi and get amongst the Zespri AIMS Games vibes.

“Our incredible Zespri AIMS Games athletes are so excited and have been working towards this for months. We can’t wait to witness the special memories, team spirit and amazing sporting moments that this event creates.”

Tauranga City Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council are providing free park and ride buses between event venues for everyone, including members of the community, providing a sustainable way to travel.

Continuing the strong focus on sustainability, Tauranga City Council will again be hosting the Zespri AIMS Games Gives Back event during this year’s tournament, where teams and athletes take a break from sports and hit the beaches and clean-up to show their kaitiakitanga towards our precious coastline.

The benefits of the Zespri AIMS Games go well beyond the games themselves, with the positive economic impacts of hosting 20,000 people being felt by businesses across Tauranga.

In 2019, the Zespri AIMS Games generated almost 75,000 visitor nights and $6.2 million spent in the city.

“Zespri AIMS Games exemplifies the essence of manaakitanga and our profound sense of community. This event showcases the heart and soul of our city, where every participant contributes to the legacy of shared pride and togetherness,” says Byrne.

  • Zespri AIMS Games, 2 - 8 September www.nzaimsgames.co.nz
  • More information on the free park and ride service taking place during the tournament www.nzaimsgames.co.nz/buses
  • Key Zespri AIMS Games events open for the community to attend:
  • Hip Hop performances (ticketed)
    • Location: Mercury Baypark Arena
    • Date: Saturday 2 September
    • Time: 1.30pm - 4.00pm (Prelims); 6.00pm - 8.30pm (Finals). Tickets available at zespriaimsgames.flicket.co.nz/
  • Wednesday Night Netball Games (free event)
    • Location: Tauranga Netball Centre, Blake Park
    • Date: Wednesday 6 September
    • Time: 4.00pm - 8.00pm
  • Rip Rugby Finals Under Lights (free event)
    • Location: Bay Oval
    • Date: Thursday 7 September
    • Time: 4.30pm - 7.30pm

Information on other events is available on the ‘Residents’ page at

www.nzaimsgames.co.nz

