Statement On Papua New Guinea

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) wishes to advise that the Papua New Guinea squad for the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier 2023 have been unable to travel to New Zealand.

Papua New Guinea are due to play in the opening match of the tournament at 3pm on Sunday August 27 2023 against New Zealand at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.

The match will not take place.

As per FIFA regulations for the Preliminary Competitions of the Olympic Football Tournaments Games of the XXXIII Olympiad Paris 2024, the matter will be referred to the relevant FIFA judicial bodies.

© Scoop Media

