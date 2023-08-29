Schedule Change - FIS Park & Pipe Junior World Slopestyle Championships



The FIS Park & Pipe Junior World Championships presented by La Roche Posay and Cardrona Freeski & Snowboard Slopestyle Finals have been postponed until Wednesday 30 August.

Challenging weather conditions on Sunday resulted in a postponement of the Freeski qualifiers. Freeski qualifiers are being held today (Tuesday), with live scoring available here and on the FIS app.

The finals will be available to watch on our website and our YouTube channel, tune in to watch some of the best junior athletes in the world battle it out for the Junior World Champion titles!

For more information see our website - www.WinterGamesNZ.kiwi

© Scoop Media

