Rugby Southland Teams Up With Barnardos To Bring Joy To Families: 500 Tickets Donated For Weekend Game

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 11:37 am
Press Release: Barnardos

Photo credit: Debbie Fahey Photography

500 whānau from 21 local schools will be able to watch this weekend's exhilarating match between the Southland Stags and Auckland at Rugby Park for free, thanks to Rugby Southland’s partnership with Barnardos, New Zealand’s leading children's charity. This unique collaboration aims to bring the thrill of rugby to children who might not otherwise have the opportunity, allowing them to experience the excitement of live sports alongside their families.

Barnardos, renowned for their social work and early childhood education with thousands of tamariki, rangatahi and whānau in Southland and across Aotearoa, is dedicated to supporting children who may face challenges that prevent them from thriving. With the connections of Barnardos’ Social Workers in Schools service built over twenty years, this joint effort seeks to brighten the lives of these tamariki by granting them access to a unique experience and create special memories with their whānau.

The initiative grants the selected schools across the region, from Nightcaps to Tokanui, Bluff to Invercargill, the ability to personally gift tickets to parents, resulting in up to 1,000 children aged 12 and under being able to attend the game for free. This generous offering not only fosters family bonding but also ensures that financial constraints don't stand in the way of children's participation in this exciting event.

Gavin Booth, Otago Southland Service Manager for Barnardos, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At Barnardos, we believe that every child deserves a chance to create lasting memories with their whānau. Our partnership with Rugby Southland underscores our commitment to enhancing the lives of tamariki across the region, particularly those who may not have had the same opportunities. We're thrilled to be part of this initiative and extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rugby Southland for their support."

Steve Mitchell, Rugby Southland CEO, shared his sentiments about the endeavour, "We take immense pride in joining hands with Barnardos to offer these tickets to deserving families. Celebrating Father's Day at the rugby promises to be a wonderful experience for everyone involved. While our ongoing 'Kids 12 and Under Free' policy allows young fans to attend our games at no cost, we recognise that there are still expenses for parents to consider. By alleviating this financial burden for 500 families, we're making it easier for them to be part of the action and create lasting memories together. The cost of the gifted tickets will be absorbed by Rugby Southland, and this gesture truly embodies the spirit of unity and community that rugby represents."

Rugby Southland and Barnardos look forward to welcoming families to Rugby Park this weekend for a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the magic of rugby.

