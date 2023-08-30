Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Secure Semi-final Spot With Victory Over Fiji

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

New Zealand have made a powerful start to their OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier campaign in Auckland with a 3-1 victory over Fiji at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium.

Three goals in a six-minute period midway through the first half did the damage for New Zealand who are safely through to the semi-finals as Group A winners.

Fiji started brightly and created the first chance in the fourth minute when captain Etonia Dogalau took the ball down just outside the box and fired on target but Scott Morris diving to his left made a comfortable save.

Luis Toomey produced the first real chance for New Zealand in the 10th minute, turning and shooting inside the box and forcing a brilliant save from Fijian goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib. Liam Gillion then fired just over the bar before George Ott found himself in space with his shot cleared by the Fijian defence.

New Zealand kept the pressure on, forcing the Fijians deeper and deeper and the OlyWhites came within a whisker of taking the lead in the 16th minute when from a free-kick just outside the box, Jesse Randall curled a right foot shot against the inside of the post.

Three minutes later Darren Bazeley’s side were in front when a short corner found Toomey, whose shot took a slight deflection and found the back of the net.

George Ott scored New Zealand’s second two minutes later from yards out at the near post, after a strong run down the right-hand touchline by Zac Zoricich.

The onslaught continued when Fiji’s Mohammed Raheem brought Jesse Randall down in the box and referee Ben Aukwai had no hesitation pointing to the spot. Randall scored the penalty at the second attempt after Mustahib saved the first but was adjudged to have moved from his line too early.

Fiji had a great chance to pull a goal back just before the break when Dogalau’s header went just wide before Aporosa Yada has a brilliant shot from distance touched over the bar from Morris to close out the half.

Fijian coach Robert Sherman made a change at half-time bringing on Mohammed Tunus Atiq for Josaia Sela and it appeared to provide his side with a increase in intensity and purpose.

The Fijians made the start to the second 45 they wanted when Aporosa Yada finished superbly after the ball fell to him on the left-hand side of penalty box and his left-footed shot rifled past Morris into the far corner of the net.

Fiji toiled hard but rarely threatened the New Zealand goal in the remainder of the match while the OlyWhites created several half chances but were content to preserve their two-goal advantage.

Fiji meet Papua New Guinea on Saturday at the same venue in a match that will determine which side joins New Zealand in the semi-finals from Group A.

New Zealand: 3 (Luis TOOMEY 19’, George OTT 21’, Jesse RANDALL 25’)
Fiji: 1 (Aporosa YADA 50’)

HT: 3-0

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 