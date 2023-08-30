Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ministry Of Sound Classical Announces More Australian Shows

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 8:14 pm
Press Release: Ministry Of Sound

MINISTRY OF SOUND CLASSICAL

A celebration of the greatest moments in dance music.

Remixed. Rearranged. Reimagined.

Announcing Perth & Melbourne in addition to Auckland & Brisbane shows!!

TMRW Music (Australia’s leading Dance/Electronic touring, festival & music brand) are set to expand CLASSICAL, Ministry of Sound’s acclaimed orchestral event series for 2023 with new shows announced for December! Having recently thrilled Australian & NZ fans in August with their Ministry of Sound Testament tour (celebrating nightlife and club culture), Ministry of Sound are heading back into festival mode for Summer. From day to night, CLASSICAL celebrates the greatest moments in dance music, with an incredible line up of DJs & live performers, culminating in their stunning audio-visual performance with the Ministry of Sound Orchestra.

With an extensive 30 year history, the producers behind Classical are the very same team who curated the hundreds of Ministry of Sound CDs, club tours and events you know and love from over the decades.

“We recently celebrated 30 years of Ministry of Sound; it’s such an exciting time for us to reconnect with our fans through events. Classical is such a special show which crystallises our years of passion for clubbing and dance music into an epic festival event. Seeing how much joy the show brings to crowds across the country is incredibly inspiring and we can’t wait to keep building these experiences for our fans and bringing through another generation of music lovers to connect with the brand, our artists and music” – Tim McGee / Ministry of Sound / TMRW Music

After recently announcing shows in Auckland (Show date: October 7 at Spark Arena) and Brisbane (Show date: October 14 at Riverstage), ‘Ministry of Sound Classical’ is excited to announce Perth (Show date: December 8 at Kings Park & Botanic Garden) and Melbourne (Show date: December 16 at Riviera Beach Club, St Kilda). Having sold-out shows throughout 2022/23 in Perth, Gold Coast and Sydney, CLASSICAL returns with a brand-new show for this upcoming tour.

With an ALL-NEW set list, expect to hear more of the songs you know and love completely remixed, rearranged & reimagined by the Ministry of Sound Orchestra alongside John Course, Goodwill and Groove Terminator. Led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica - experience incredible live vocals from some of the country’s most acclaimed vocal talent including: Reigan (ARIA Nominee ‘Dreams’), Miss Connie (Sneaky Sound System), Karina Chavez (‘Show Me Love’), Rudy (feature artist on Dirty South ‘In the Air’), along with powerhouse mainstay of the Classical tour Lady Lyric and new addition, Luke Antony (The Voice).

Expect to hear tracks you know and love from global superstar artists such as: FAITHLESS, GROOVE ARMADA, RUDIMENTAL, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, AVICII, KENNY DOPE, DAVID GUETTA, FRANKIE KNUCKLES, MOBY, ERIC PRYDZ and many more.

With a completely refreshed set list of club anthems, incredible visuals, lighting and lasers, ‘Ministry of Sound Classical’ showcases a stunning session of spine-tingling moments. Set to reignite a love of dancefloor memories, as the orchestra reimagines the biggest and best club songs of a generation, in a most explosive and energetic celebration.

No one knows dance music like Ministry of Sound.

Classical is the not-to-be-missed event for dance music lovers, past and present, a true celebration of dance music.

In a continued partnership for 2023, Ministry of Sound Classical is proudly powered by another icon of our times, CUPRA. With a likeminded appreciation for all things lifestyle and culture, CUPRA is joining the tour to celebrate the impulse of a new generation and the launch of their new 100% electric vehicle ‘Born.’

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry Of Sound on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 