Ministry Of Sound Classical Announces More Australian Shows

MINISTRY OF SOUND CLASSICAL

A celebration of the greatest moments in dance music.

Remixed. Rearranged. Reimagined.

Announcing Perth & Melbourne in addition to Auckland & Brisbane shows!!

TMRW Music (Australia’s leading Dance/Electronic touring, festival & music brand) are set to expand CLASSICAL, Ministry of Sound’s acclaimed orchestral event series for 2023 with new shows announced for December! Having recently thrilled Australian & NZ fans in August with their Ministry of Sound Testament tour (celebrating nightlife and club culture), Ministry of Sound are heading back into festival mode for Summer. From day to night, CLASSICAL celebrates the greatest moments in dance music, with an incredible line up of DJs & live performers, culminating in their stunning audio-visual performance with the Ministry of Sound Orchestra.

With an extensive 30 year history, the producers behind Classical are the very same team who curated the hundreds of Ministry of Sound CDs, club tours and events you know and love from over the decades.

“We recently celebrated 30 years of Ministry of Sound; it’s such an exciting time for us to reconnect with our fans through events. Classical is such a special show which crystallises our years of passion for clubbing and dance music into an epic festival event. Seeing how much joy the show brings to crowds across the country is incredibly inspiring and we can’t wait to keep building these experiences for our fans and bringing through another generation of music lovers to connect with the brand, our artists and music” – Tim McGee / Ministry of Sound / TMRW Music

After recently announcing shows in Auckland (Show date: October 7 at Spark Arena) and Brisbane (Show date: October 14 at Riverstage), ‘Ministry of Sound Classical’ is excited to announce Perth (Show date: December 8 at Kings Park & Botanic Garden) and Melbourne (Show date: December 16 at Riviera Beach Club, St Kilda). Having sold-out shows throughout 2022/23 in Perth, Gold Coast and Sydney, CLASSICAL returns with a brand-new show for this upcoming tour.

With an ALL-NEW set list, expect to hear more of the songs you know and love completely remixed, rearranged & reimagined by the Ministry of Sound Orchestra alongside John Course, Goodwill and Groove Terminator. Led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica - experience incredible live vocals from some of the country’s most acclaimed vocal talent including: Reigan (ARIA Nominee ‘Dreams’), Miss Connie (Sneaky Sound System), Karina Chavez (‘Show Me Love’), Rudy (feature artist on Dirty South ‘In the Air’), along with powerhouse mainstay of the Classical tour Lady Lyric and new addition, Luke Antony (The Voice).

Expect to hear tracks you know and love from global superstar artists such as: FAITHLESS, GROOVE ARMADA, RUDIMENTAL, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, AVICII, KENNY DOPE, DAVID GUETTA, FRANKIE KNUCKLES, MOBY, ERIC PRYDZ and many more.

With a completely refreshed set list of club anthems, incredible visuals, lighting and lasers, ‘Ministry of Sound Classical’ showcases a stunning session of spine-tingling moments. Set to reignite a love of dancefloor memories, as the orchestra reimagines the biggest and best club songs of a generation, in a most explosive and energetic celebration.

No one knows dance music like Ministry of Sound.

Classical is the not-to-be-missed event for dance music lovers, past and present, a true celebration of dance music.

In a continued partnership for 2023, Ministry of Sound Classical is proudly powered by another icon of our times, CUPRA. With a likeminded appreciation for all things lifestyle and culture, CUPRA is joining the tour to celebrate the impulse of a new generation and the launch of their new 100% electric vehicle ‘Born.’

© Scoop Media

