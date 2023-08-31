ZM & FLAVA PRESENTS FRIDAYZ LIVE

The hottest event in the Southern Hemisphere returns this November; that’s right your favourite party, Fridayz Live, is back! Fridayz Live is the global answer for quenching party lovers’ thirst with an unforgettable night of dance floor anthems and the icons behind them.

For its sixth edition, Fridayz Live 2023 brings you 10 of the biggest household names of old school and contemporary RNB and hip-hop. Combining rich nostalgia with all the current hits from the 90s to now, it’s set to be the party of the year.

Fridayz Live will hit Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney for one night only in each city this November. Don’t be ridin’ solo, get your crew together before it’s too little too late as tickets will be snapped up quicker than you can sing ‘Jason Derulo’.

MG Live, Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents, ZM and Flava present Fridayz Live 2023. Presenting the Fridayz Live class of 2023:

This year’s line-up will take the Fridayz Live stage by storm. Delivering smash after smash, crowds can expect to hear all-time favourites; ’Whatcha Say’, ‘In My Head’, ‘Ridin’ Solo’, ‘It Girl’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘Trumpets’, ‘Want to Want Me’, ’Swalla’, ‘Savage Love’, ‘End Of The Road’, ‘I’ll Make Love To You’, ‘Motownphilly’, ‘In The Still Of The Night’, ‘On Bended Knee’, ‘4 Seasons of Loneliness’, ‘One Sweet Day’, ‘Roll Wit Me’, ‘Low’, ‘Right Round’, ‘Club Can’t Handle Me’, ‘Good Feeling’, ‘Wild Ones’, ‘Whistle’, ‘Let It Roll’, ‘My House’, ‘Stole’, ‘Motivation’, ‘Like This’, ‘Work’, ‘Dilemma’, ‘When Love Takes Over’, ‘Be Faithful’, ‘Only You’, ‘Peaches and Cream’, ‘Dance With Me’, ‘Too Little Too Late’, ‘Leave (Get Out)’, ‘Billionaire’, ‘Stereo Hearts’, ‘Cupids Chokehold’, ‘Clothes Off’, ‘We Run The Night’

