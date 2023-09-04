Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) congratulates Courtney Duncan on her fourth world championship

Monday, 4 September 2023, 7:08 pm
Press Release: Motorcycling New Zealand

“Courtney Duncan won her fourth Women’s World Motocross Championship in Turkey this past weekend and on behalf of Aotearoa New Zealand’s motorcycling community - Congratulations!” says President, Mac McLeod.

“The years of constant hard work and dedication from Courtney has paid off for her in spades.

“Courtney is a role model for the sport of motocross, motorcycling and even motorsport in general, both here in New Zealand and around the world.

“Our motorcycling community is proud of her achievements, and she is absolutely leading the way for women in motorcycling.

“It is awesome news to wake up to – once again, congratulations Courtney,” says McLeod.

