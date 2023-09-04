Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nationwide Golf Event Will See Hundreds Of Kiwis Tee Off For Charity

Monday, 4 September 2023, 7:17 pm
Press Release: Great New Zealand Tee Off

Golfers around the country are being invited to tee off for a good cause, with the launch of the inaugural Great New Zealand Tee Off.

Taking place on Friday 24 November, the Great New Zealand Tee Off will see golfers around the country tee off in unison to raise money and awareness for three fantastic charities, Catwalk Spinal Cord Injury Trust, Movember, and Hope Without Fear.

180 golf clubs from Northland to Bluff have donated two tee times each that will be auctioned off from September 1st, giving keen golf enthusiasts a chance to secure their tee time via bidding, with all funds donated to the three charities. Come November 24th, those who have secured a tee time will take part in a mass tee-off around the country.

“With 180 clubs signed up and more to come, we encourage anyone who’s keen to be involved to get a group of mates together and get involved! It’ll be a fantastic day, and a great way to support three awesome charities,” says the Great NZ Tee Off founder, Ollie Bradshaw.

“It’s the perfect chance to enjoy a round of golf, connect with friends & family, and make a positive impact on the community, at one of the many beautiful golf courses across New Zealand.”

From coastal courses with ocean views to courses nestled in rolling hills, mountain backdrops, or native bush, there’s no better way to raise money for a good cause, while having a bloody good day.

Golfers can bid on their preferred club and tee time from September 1st via GalaBid:

app.galabid.com/teeoff23

Find out more at greatnzteeoff.co.nz

@thegreatnzteeoff

Find more from Great New Zealand Tee Off on InfoPages.
 
 
 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

