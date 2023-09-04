Nationwide Golf Event Will See Hundreds Of Kiwis Tee Off For Charity

Golfers around the country are being invited to tee off for a good cause, with the launch of the inaugural Great New Zealand Tee Off.

Taking place on Friday 24 November, the Great New Zealand Tee Off will see golfers around the country tee off in unison to raise money and awareness for three fantastic charities, Catwalk Spinal Cord Injury Trust, Movember, and Hope Without Fear.

180 golf clubs from Northland to Bluff have donated two tee times each that will be auctioned off from September 1st, giving keen golf enthusiasts a chance to secure their tee time via bidding, with all funds donated to the three charities. Come November 24th, those who have secured a tee time will take part in a mass tee-off around the country.

“With 180 clubs signed up and more to come, we encourage anyone who’s keen to be involved to get a group of mates together and get involved! It’ll be a fantastic day, and a great way to support three awesome charities,” says the Great NZ Tee Off founder, Ollie Bradshaw.

“It’s the perfect chance to enjoy a round of golf, connect with friends & family, and make a positive impact on the community, at one of the many beautiful golf courses across New Zealand.”

From coastal courses with ocean views to courses nestled in rolling hills, mountain backdrops, or native bush, there’s no better way to raise money for a good cause, while having a bloody good day.

Golfers can bid on their preferred club and tee time from September 1st via GalaBid:

app.galabid.com/teeoff23

Find out more at greatnzteeoff.co.nz

@thegreatnzteeoff

© Scoop Media

