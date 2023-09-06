Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Emma Gilmour Adds To Daybreaker Rally Entry List

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Daybreaker Rally

Dunedin’s Emma Gilmour has confirmed the entry of her Citroen C3 Rally 2 car for the 23 September Daybreaker Rally, powered by Brian Green Properties.

She will fly direct from the recently confirmed Sardinia Italy round of the Extreme E series and returns to New Zealand just in time to join co-driver Nicole Summerfield for pre-event reconnaissance.

The event covers 150km of rural road through Manawatu and Rangitikei districts, divided into nine competitive special stages, and is the penultimate round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship (NZRC).

One of 93 confirmed entrants, Gilmour and Summerfield will start from position five, behind Hayden Paddon/John Kennard, Shane van Gisbergen/Glenn Weston, Bent Hunt/Tony Rawstorn and Raana Horan/Michael Connor.

“I’m really looking forward to doing the Daybreaker and being back in that part of the country again. It’ll only be my second time in the car as I’ve been away overseas with Extreme E so haven’t done a rally in New Zealand since Otago in April. Plus, I’m looking forward to having Nicole in the car,” said Gilmour, who drives for McLaren and is their only female factory driver.

While arriving fresh from international competition Gilmour says her attention will be on getting the most from her Citroen: “It’s a very competitive field – the best we’ve seen all season. While the expectation is we’ll be up there my focus is going to be on enjoying the roads and getting quality mileage in my still new car. It will be the same for Nicole. Even though we’re both very competitive having fun will be our first objective.”

Gilmour and Summerfield join 92 other teams competing at the revival event. Brought to life to replace cancelled NZRC rounds in nearby flood affected regions, the Daybreaker Rally will again be a championship focus. Led by Paddon (Cromwell) and Kennard (Blenheim) on 88 points its second placed Horan (Auckland) and Connor (Taupō) on 83 points that brings pressure to the current six-time champion.

The team’s line-up in Feilding’s Manchester Square from 5pm Friday 22 September, ahead of an autograph session and ceremonial start at 6pm.

They will take to the roads from 5:30am Saturday morning and begin arriving at the first timed test inland of Ōhingaiti at 6:38am. The journey heads north toward Taihape for the first of two service breaks before returning south. Compounding the challenge is the 42km Geartech Sandon Block stage that is followed by the bonus points Online Stabilisers Power Stage near Kimbolton. The final test is a 10.77km course of the Central ITM Super Stage at Manfeild, from 3:30pm. Finishing teams then get to celebrate in style in front of the trackside audience. Tickets for the Manfeild location can be purchased online for a fee inclusive price of $12.50 via www.daybreaker.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Daybreaker Rally on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 