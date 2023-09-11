Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Iwi Of Origin 2023 To Unite Urban Māori Communities Through Sport, Activities And Kaupapa Māori

Monday, 11 September 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Iwi of Origin

The annual Tāmaki Makaurau inter iwi waiora festival, Iwi of Origin, is back and stronger than ever. Taking place on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October at Bruce Pulman Park, Takanini, organisers of the two day festival of sports, reo, culture and more are encouraging te iwi Māori living in the Tāmaki area to get active as a whānau and join in the festivities of this year's event.

Part of Aktive, He Oranga Poutama announced the return of their urban version of pā wars for Māori in Tāmaki of all ages and abilities. Event Producer Mere Rangihuna says that Iwi of Origin is an initiative to promote waioratanga in Tāmaki Makaurau among whānau Māori.

“Iwi of Origin was established in 2006 with a mission to serve a dynamic urban collective of Māori living in or connected to the Tāmaki area. Iwi of Origin is a space where Māori can reconnect with their whānau, marae, hapū, and iwi right here in the heart of Tāmaki,” says Rangihuna.

The five year vision of Iwi of Origin is to become the premiere Māori waiora event dedicated to fostering Māori wellbeing and physical activity in Tāmaki. Iwi of Origin sets the challenge for those taking part to rise as rangatira and become champions for their own waioratanga (health and wellbeing).

“Our vision for Iwi of Origin is clear and we are hoping that over the years we can achieve this with our Māori communities across Tāmaki. Whether you whakapapa to Te Tairāwhiti, Te Taitokerau, Te Waipounamu or Te Tai Hauāuru - if you live in or are connected to Tāmaki and looking for a space to get active with your whānau, then this kaupapa is for you.” says Rangihuna.

Returning after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Iwi of Origin is introducing traditional, ancestral and contemporary sports into the mix of activities at this year's event. Among others, the sports include Tāonga Takaro, Basketball, Touch, Netball, Rugby, Rugby League, Tag, Football, Tennis, Darts, Football. With a goal for traditional and ancestral Māori games to take precedence, Aktive’s Kaihautū Kōtui – Māori Partnership Manager Manu Pihama says he is excited to see the turn out to this year's event.

“When Iwi of Origin was first conceived, health statistics painted a concerning picture of declining wellbeing among urban Māori. Through He Oranga Poutama we envisioned a future where this could change. We initiated a movement to enhance Māori health and wellbeing through sport and activities, and a central part of that is Iwi of Origin,” says Pihama.

Iwi of Origin is set to unite whānau, marae, and hapū to proudly represent their iwi through ancestral games, traditional pastimes, contemporary sports and physical activities with the goal of encouraging whānau to step into their rangatira space.

“We are calling all Māori to step into their rangatira space. Why? Because when you perform at your potential, you give your best performance for yourself, your whānau, community, hapū, iwi and whakapapa,” says Rangihuna.

For more information on Iwi of Origin visit the registration site here or the Iwi of Origin Facebook page.

