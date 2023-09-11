Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

International Award For Cinderella Projection A Fairy-tale Ending

Monday, 11 September 2023, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington’s St James Theatre Cinderella projection has won an award for Excellence in Design and Innovation at the prestigious Australian International Good Design Awards.

The winners were announced on Friday 8 September at the 2023 Australian Good Design Awards in Sydney in front of more than 1000 guests from the design and architecture community.

The Cinderella projection received the prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Communication Design category in recognition of outstanding design and innovation.

The bespoke animations lit up the facade of the then newly opened St James for two weeks in August bringing sparkle, fun and entertainment to Courtenay Place.

“To be recognised with an Australian Good Design Award tells the world this project not only represents design excellence, but it also surpasses the criteria for design innovation and design impact. The Good Design Award is an independent endorsement of professional design quality,” says Dr. Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia and Chair of the Australian Good Design Awards.

“The use of projection to advertise the Cinderella Ballet leverages available technology, while also realising a unique vision. Congratulations on your ambitious approach. You achieved your objectives and heightened anticipation for the return of live performance.”

The animations were a partnership between the Royal New Zealand Ballet, Wellington City Council and two local creative companies, demonstrating great collaboration under Council’s Aho Tini 2030 Arts, Culture, and Creativity Strategy, and the innovative and creative strengths within the city, says Council’s CEO Barbara McKerrow.

“Last July, under our new Aho Tini 2030 Arts & Culture strategy, the Council collaborated with leading Wellington digital company ClickSuite, the Royal New Zealand Ballet and projection company Streamliner to bring the city’s newly opened St James Theatre to life with a spectacular video animation showcasing the Cinderella ballet.

“Not only did the projection delight Wellingtonians by bringing the ballet to the street, it also resulted in increased ticket sales for the ballet taking sales 25 percent over their targeted budget in that week alone.”

Mayor Tory Whanau says this exciting outdoor spectacle was designed to pique interest around the ballet Cinderella and its modern rainbow twist.

“The team successfully succeeded in their brief to grab attention, talk to non-traditional ballet audiences and sell tickets – and this amazing collaboration was successful on all those levels.

“Not only was there a spike in ticket sales directly as a result of the projections, there were also positive impacts on the economy, and lots of engagement, so this award is wonderful recognition of that work, and absolutely positively the cherry on the top.”

ClickSuite Creative Director Emily Loughnan says we’re so lucky to live in a city that is known for its creativity and innovation and is prepared to showcase that.

“The Good Awards are given out only where impact and results can be demonstrated; that makes it very special for us. I love the collaboration of the arts and technology; obviously it’s been good for the ballet, but this has also been good for the people of Pōneke too. That’s what matters.”

Six projectors were used for the 15m video animation – covering the entire facade of the St James – in which well-known Cinderella characters appeared to be in the building and responding to each other.

The Australian Good Design Awards is the country’s oldest and most prestigious international awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958.

The 2023 Awards celebrated 65 Years of Good Design since the founding organisation behind the awards – the Industrial Design Council of Australia (IDCA) was first established.

Related links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3aey773yAw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FYk6hFB1xA&t=36s

https://www.clicksuite.co.nz/work/ballet-on-the-street

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 