Brian Lara To Join T20 Black Clash!

Team Rugby recruits the ultimate run machine as T20 Black Clash returns to Bay Oval

West Indian Superstar Brian Lara answers Team Rugby’s call

In a fashion befitting New Zealand’s favourite cross code sporting event, Team Rugby have recruited true cricketing royalty as they attempt to square the ledger with Team Cricket as the sixth annual Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook returns to Bay Oval on Saturday 20 January.



Known as The Prince of Port of Spain, or simply The Prince, West Indian superstar Brian Charles Lara’s individual feats on the cricket pitch have stood the test of time.



The 400 not out Lara smashed against England in 2004 stands alone as the highest test score – and only quadruple century - by any batter, while the 501 (also not out) that Lara blasted for Warwickshire in county cricket will likewise never be topped as the highest innings in first class cricket.

Those incredible feats – along with countless others over a brilliant 17-year career – enshrine the classy Trinidadian left hander as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

“I love New Zealand and I have been a fan of the All Blacks and New Zealand’s rugby prowess for many years,” Lara said.

“To be a part of this T20 Black Clash, which I heard a lot about from my mate Stephen Fleming, is a great honour. It’s not every day you get the opportunity to take the field alongside so many great All Blacks. I truly look forward to this experience.”

The recruiting of Lara for Team Rugby’s wildcard is yet another masterstroke for the event as Team Rugby looks to avenge their narrow loss at Hagley Oval earlier this year and square the series 3-3.

“If there was one player in world cricket we would choose to bring in for this match it would be Brian Lara,” Event Director Carlena Limmer said. “Anyone who saw him bat knows why. He is one of greatest of all time – and possibly still the greatest living cricketer on the planet.”

While the hugely popular showcase event of the Kiwi sporting summer continued to smash records for attendance, viewership and banter, the presence of the legendary Lara would raise the bar again in 2024.

“Lara was my favourite player back in the day, so to say I’m super excited that he will be playing in the Black Clash is an understatement. Both teams are shaping up nicely and fans could expect more star player announcements shortly,” Limmer said.

Duco Events are delighted to be welcoming back long term partner Hot Spring Spas, and also welcome some new partners to the Black Clash family, with Wolfbrook Property Group signing on as associate naming sponsor, and New Zealand’s favourite chip SnakaChangi, made from 100% Free range non-caged potatoes as the official backer of Team Rugby.



“Wolfbrook is excited to be partnering with the iconic T20 Black Clash. We have been keen followers of the Black Clash and the game day heroics of Wolfbrook Brand Ambassador and Team Rugby Captain Kieran Read. We look forward to being even closer to the action this year at Bay Oval,” said Guy Randall, Wolfbrook Chief Executive.



The sixth edition of the Black Clash is locked in for Saturday, 20 January, 2024 at Tauranga’s spectacular Bay Oval.



“After a successful sell-out event last year, it’s exciting Tauranga will host another Black Clash,” says Nelita Byrne, Tauranga City Council Venue and Events Manager.

“The atmosphere at the 2022 event at Bay Oval was electric – the thrilling event, spectacular venue and stunning Tauranga backdrop is a winning combination,” says Byrne.

“It wasn’t just Team Rugby that won on the day, our post-event research told us the event had a really positive economic impact on our city and was enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”

Team Cricket lead the series 3-2 after notching an eight-run win in 2023 despite the individual heroics of Team Rugby captain Kieran Read.

Chasing a formidable 199 for victory thanks to Hamish Marshall’s scintillating 72 of just 32 balls for Team Cricket, Read responded with a classy 73 that included 10 fours and two sixes as the rugby upstarts pushed the cricketers all the way.

The Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash in association with Wolfbrook will sell out.

Register here for access to the pre-sale for first dibs at tickets at first release prices:

www.blackclash.co.nz



Hot Spring Spas T20 Black Clash In association with Wolfbrook

Saturday 20 January, 2024

Bay Oval, Tauranga

