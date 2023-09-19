Eyegum Music Collective Announce Welcome To Nowhere 2024

Welcome to Nowhere is returning next February for its annual music and arts festival!

Te Whanganui-a-Tara based Eyegum Music Collective are pleased to announce Welcome to Nowhere is back again for 2024.

The next instalment of the two-and-a-half day indie festival will be held over 2-4 February 2023 at a stunning, secluded location near Whanganui. Eyegum has curated an exciting programme featuring Louisa Nicklin, Laney Blue, Ringlets, H4LF CĀST and more of Aotearoa’s most promising independent musicians, poets and artists.

Punters will spend the weekend surrounded by bush, birds and new friends. On arriving at Nowhere, you find a festival experience that is entirely unique and a community atmosphere that is welcoming and open. Spend your weekend dancing to incredible music from artists from around the motu, listening to award-winning poets and lounging in the swimming hole that sits sheltered in a limestone ravine. Attendees can immerse themselves in art and the friendliest festival community with the rolling green hills of the Manawatu as a backdrop.

2024 is Eyegum’s 10th year of working tirelessly to bring great, local, independent music to Aotearoa audiences. We’re kicking off our double-digits birthday celebrations with Welcome to Nowhere 2024 as the best little festival on offer this summer.

Tickets on sale 19 September at 12:00pm.

When: Waitangi weekend, 2-4 February 2024

Where: Undisclosed location near Whanganui

What: Two-and-a-half day camping festival with live performances from a huge range of musicians and poets as well as exhibitions of visual art and more, across two main stages and several other stages and spaces.

Who: Organised and run by Eyegum Music Collective.

How: Tickets available from Humanitix via eyegum.co.nz/welcometonowhere

