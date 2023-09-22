Isdale And Reiki Ruawai Unveil 'Change Direction' - A Drum & Bass Summer Anthem

After years of playing a pivotal role as a sideman and session musician for Aotearoa’s renowned bands and DJ’s such as Katchafire, Fairbrother, House Of Shem, 1848, and Hipstamatics, contributing to the sounds of New Zealand's top musical acts, Andrew Isdale is now transitioning into a dynamic dual role as a solo musician and producer under the alias Isdale.

Isdale is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, ‘Change Direction,’ featuring the soul-stirring vocals of West Coast (Raglan) artist Reiki Ruawai, known in the Drum & Bass world for his track 'Somewhere' with UK producer Grafix and as the lead singer of Masaya in the Aotearoa music scene.

Isdale shares: “The track is about a few different things, but mainly a realisation I had during the middle of 2021 that I wasn’t putting my energy into what I’m actually passionate about, and it was time to change that.”

Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists (The Upbeats, Pendulum, State of Mind, Pink Floyd, Steely Dan, Foo Fighters) and genres, Isdale injects a fresh vitality into the Drum & Bass scene. His signature style incorporates live instruments and jazz-infused harmony, while maintaining the high-octane energy characteristic of dancefloor DnB

The collaboration captures the essence of an Aotearoa summer anthem and is an introduction to Isdale’s upcoming album scheduled for release this summer.

