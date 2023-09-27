Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Resolve Contradictions, Revere Paradoxes

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:27 am
Opinion: Martin LeFevre - Meditations

We drove up the hill from sea level in the valley to a loud, fast-flowing stream at about 1500 meters at the end of a mountain road. Parking at the last campsite in an empty campground, we had a splendid view upstream of the surging water cascading over boulders.

I walked upstream a bit and stood alone. Instantly the splendor less than 45 minutes from town overwhelmed me. The mind could not handle the beauty of the light and shadow, colors and smells, sound and wildness, and so fell silent.

Into that silence came an intimation of a benediction beyond all religions and their beliefs systems. It wasn’t imagined or projected -- one is too self-skeptical for that -- but something undismissable, as real as the rocks in the stream and the water pouring around and over them. That sacredness is the actuality that people have sought since time immemorial, but in seeking it, it eludes them. Indeed, the more one seeks immanence, the more it eludes one.

The juxtaposition between the mind of man and the inseparable Mind that suffuses unspoiled nature was intense. On one hand there is the intellect, reason and knowledge, as well as all the non-rational content and associations of memory.

On the other hand, completely distinct from thought and all its content is a wordless essence -- the beauty in nature’s forms and beyond nature’s forms. That essence filled the spaces between one’s thoughts until thought fell silent as the paltry, unnecessary thing it is for perceiving immanence.

The ultimate paradox struck me: the evolution of ‘higher thought’ crossed a neural threshold on Earth and gave the human brain the capacity for awareness of the sacredness that permeates nature and the universe. And yet thought, comprised of knowledge and the known, has become the greatest impediment to realization of awareness, and is the source of man’s destructiveness.

The words paradox and contradiction are often used synonymously, but they are very different things. Understanding the difference makes all the difference in understanding ourselves as humans and latent human beings.

A paradox is not a contradiction, and a contradiction is not a paradox. A contradiction is two opposing ideas generated by thought, which inevitably produce conflict. A paradox is a riddle, a conundrum that can only be resolved when one stops trying to solve it, and simply comes to appreciate and respect it.

Man is a contradiction that operates in conflict with nature because humans have not had sufficient insight into ‘higher thought.’ Symbolic thought evolved in nature, but man has used to all but destroy this beautiful planet.

That’s a tremendous paradox, which may apply not only to Homo sapiens on Earth, but to wherever life evolves creatures capable of high science and sophisticated technology. (Though humans seem to be a particularly obstinate species.)

Does each potentially intelligent species in the universe have to resolve the riddle of evolution themselves, as each of us must resolve the conundrum of thought within ourselves through self-knowing? And as the crisis of consciousness on this planet intensifies, are we being watched?

Nature, in which all life evolves in seamless wholeness and inseparable interconnectedness, paradoxically evolved a species that separates itself from nature, divides people producing countless wars and unconscionable economic disparities, and fragments the planet endlessly.

One has insight into that paradox, but it has nothing to do with the nearly 40-year philosophical and scientific project to erase, ignore and smooth over the fact that humans are a tremendous anomaly in nature. Even if there are ancient antecedents, like chimps making tools and primitive war, no other creature has removed itself from the rest of nature and created a hellish world for itself and its fellow creatures.

We humans have freed ourselves from the confines of ecological niche, but have enchained ourselves to the separateness and psychological disorder (personal and collective) of symbolic thought. And science cannot save us, no matter how far thought’s greatest achievement may extend knowledge.

To liberate ourselves from the prison of consciousness as we’ve known it for tens of thousands of years, we have to do the daily spadework of understanding our own mind and heart, which means gaining deepening insight into the limitation of thought and knowledge.

The state of insight is awakened in the human brain when thought falls completely silent in all-inclusive attention. Then the old emergent consciousness based on symbolic thought yields to the ever-new consciousness that infuses nature and the universe.

If God is immanent cosmic intelligence however, and these insights point to the intrinsic meaning of evolution and the human brain, then why is it so difficult and rare for thought to cease and desist, so true consciousness can be? That is the actual “hard problem” of consciousness.

Martin LeFevre

Lefevremartin77 at gmail

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Martin LeFevre - Meditations on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 