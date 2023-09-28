Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Zealand’s Robots In Love Share Haunting ‘Dark Pop’ Video ‘Gossip In Your Head’

Thursday, 28 September 2023, 8:56 pm
Press Release: UTM Music Group

New Zealand’s Robots In Love shared the brand-new video for their wistful new dark pop single ‘Gossip in Your Head’ via Side-Line Magazine (EU) yesterday. Filmed by Stephen Hillman, and edited by Graeme Jack – Graeme having also co-written the song – the new video follows after the single’s official release on 14/15 September. Full of haunting vocal harmonies and flickering darkwave guitars, set against a shimmering dark electro backdrop, the single is out now from Bandcamp, and all the usual streaming outlets.

The single’s initial release earlier this month was described by Post-punk.com’s Alice Teeple as:

“…a poignant reflection on how internalized feelings can affect our mental and emotional well-being, keeping us awake at night and shaping our interactions with the world around us.”

Led by accomplished Australian artist Elenor Rayner, Robots In Love became Elenor’s focal project in 2017, following her move from Melbourne, Australia to Ōtepoti (Dunedin), New Zealand. Elenor is currently joined in Robots In Love by drummer, multi-instrumentalist and electronic artist Alex Burchell; long-time guitarist Pierre Higbee; and seasoned bassist Tony Lumsden. Alex Burchell in particular had a huge hand in producing the new single in its current form.

Elenor explains how the single ‘Gossip in Your Head’ came about:

“This year, friends The Sound Key played me some of their music and I was particularly enthralled by a song called ‘Gossip in Your Head’, and so it was recorded in the Robots In Love studio with Pierre Higbee on guitars and Alex Burchell on drums. Alex then produced a remix which was even more atmospheric than the original recording, emphasising the haunting vocal harmonies. The depth of emotion in the remix captivated everyone who heard it, and so it became the A-side of the single release: a masterpiece of beautiful dark pop.”

The song was written by Luke Anlezark and Graeme Jack, while further remixes are forthcoming from The Mercy Cage (New Zealand) and Max Rael (UK).

Elenor Rayner began playing the Australian pub circuit as a bassist when she was just 14, before switching to producing music on an Atari computer, “which opened up a universe of creating sounds and moulding them into rhythms and melodies until they evoke the exact feeling I need.” She has since gone on to release hundreds of songs, appearing on more than 50 CD releases, and has played literally thousands of shows around the world with multiple bands and projects, including Soulscraper (1991-1994), Sobriquet alias Sobriquet Nation (1998-2016), Snog (1999-present), and The Crystalline Effect (2002-2014), among others. After moving from Melbourne, Australia circa 2015 to Ōtepoti (Dunedin), New Zealand, Elenor ultimately adopted the Robots In Love moniker in 2017.

‘Gossip in Your Head’ by Robots In Love is available now via Bandcamp, and via all other major digital music outlets.

