Te Ao Māori And Contemporary NZ Culture Set To Shine At First SXSW Sydney Festival

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 10:10 am
Press Release: Creative NZ


Māori culture will be centre stage at SXSW Sydney next month, with a contingent in attendance to celebrate and highlight te ao Māori and contemporary New Zealand culture and creativity.

SXSW Sydney, which runs from 15-22 October is the first South by Southwest to be held outside the US and will draw more than 100,000 people.


‘Aotearoa NZ @ SXSW Sydney’ is a three-day activation hosted within the festival precinct and developed through a partnership between Creative New Zealand, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Music Commission.


Creative New Zealand’s Manager, International Services & Initiatives Amanda Hereaka says it’s a chance to showcase Aotearoa culture in front of an audience of international talent and content buyers, programmers, curators, technologists, thought leaders, and cultural representatives.


“After three years of diminished international activity, SXSW Sydney provides a great opportunity to boost New Zealand’s cultural and creative profile in Australia and revitalise global networks,” says Amanda.


The diverse programme will highlight waiata reo Māori and cultural content, NZ music, esports and gaming media.


Tāmaki Makaurau-based kapa haka group Angitu will be among the programme’s stars following their fearless performance at this year’s Te Matatini festival.


Day one will also see the first ever indigenous esport test match supported and broadcast live, by Letsplay.Live


Nadia Marsh, Pou Ārahi Kaupapa (Acting Content Manager) of Te Māngai Pāho says te ao Māori will be at the forefront of the event.

“With kapa haka, waiata reo artists and Māori content producers woven throughout the three-day programme, this promises to be a great forum for relationship building, exchange and collaboration for indigenous creatives,” says Nadia.


There will also be a wide range of contemporary New Zealand music on display with more than 30 acts set to perform showcases including Ashy, Park Road, Daily J, Mohi, Melodownz, There's a Tuesday, Jordyn With A Why, Vera Ellen and Will Swinton.


“Showcasing in front of an audience of practitioners and media is a proven method of fast tracking an artist’s career,“ says New Zealand Music Commission’s International Manager Alan Holt.


“SXSW Sydney’s commitment to create a specifically Australasian event with a big focus on the Asian industry gives Aotearoa artists a chance to tap into this under-utilised but growing market”.


‘Aotearoa NZ @ SXSW’ will be held from Wednesday 18 to Friday 20 October and will be located at Rouge Sydney in Darling Harbour. For the full programming and event details, go to: https://sxswsydney.com/

