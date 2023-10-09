Terror-Fi Film Festival Launches 2023 Programme And Tickets

Terror-Fi 2023's programme has been announced and tickets are on sale now. From ‘Looney Tunes’ to ‘Lunatics’, the seventh edition of New Zealand’s premier genre festival presents their best and most diverse line-up yet.

This year’s programme has been carefully curated to include award-winning and audience favourite genre films from festivals like Sundance, SXSW, Fantasia, Toronto, Sitges, and Fantastic Fest; with some incredible hidden gems and two retro classics thrown in for good measure!

Terror-Fi’s 2023 dates are…

Wellington (The Roxy): 25-29 October & 31 October (Halloween Screening)

Auckland (The Capitol): 25 October (Opening Night) & 2-5 November

Christchurch (Alice Cinemas): 25 October (Opening Night) & 9-14 November

“The number of films presented to us for selection this year was mind-blowing,” says Festival Director James Partridge. “We’ve had several directors reach out to say how excited they are that New Zealanders are going to get to see their film in the cinema.”

Terror-Fi has blockbuster New Zealand Premiere screenings of massive horror hits FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and COBWEB to open and close the festival.

Other headline titles include the gripping thriller RED ROOMS (winner of Best Picture at Fantasia 2023), chilling horror BIRTH/REBIRTH (rated as one of the best horrors of 2023 and a fresh new take on the Mary Shelly’s classic tale of Frankenstein), Coen brothers-esque comedy crime thriller MAGGIE MOORE(S) (starring the brilliant John Hamm and Tina Fey), deliriously delightful throwback vibes with SUITABLE FLESH (Lovecraftian horror goodness from director Joe Lynch (‘Mayhem’) and writer Dennis Paoli (‘Re-Animator’, ‘From Beyond’), and the most controversial film Terror-Fi has ever played MEGALOMANIAC – they definitely don’t make films like this anymore!

The festival will also present some truly unique creative visions. The brilliant sci-fi, heist, comedy, thriller TIME ADDICTS out of Australia sees two junkie best friends steal a bag crack that enables them to travel through time, and the utterly hilarious comedy HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS is a film like no other – think Looney Tunes meets Charlie Chaplin meets Blazing Saddles meets Adult Swim!

Another indie gem that’s a ‘Must See’ at the festival year is the haunting horror/thriller YOU’LL NEVER FIND ME – a one room filmmaking masterclass.

Terror-Fi also works hard to rescue incredible films from bypassing our cinemas, ensuring you get to see them in the way they deserve to be seen. WHEN EVIL LURKS is a stunning nightmare vision and how a film about possession should be made, and THE ARTIFICE GIRL is one of the best pieces of indie sci-fi in decades – an intimate look at A.I. and what it means to become sentient.

The festival’s two retro classics this year are the hilarious horror, sci-fi, comedy KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE (special event screenings with prizes for best dressed) and they’re bringing back STARGATE, the sci-fi blockbuster that started a global phenomenon.

Lastly, the free SHORT FILM SHOWCASE returns this year; this time with New Zealand and International films!

Tickets just $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for students, seniors, guilds etc. People can also buy a Fan Badge and see all 14 films at the festival for just $175 – only $12.50 per film.

For all films, trailers and tickets: www.terrorfifest.com/films

© Scoop Media

