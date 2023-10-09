Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Terror-Fi Film Festival Launches 2023 Programme And Tickets

Monday, 9 October 2023, 9:01 pm
Press Release: Terror-Fi Film Festival

Terror-Fi 2023's programme has been announced and tickets are on sale now. From ‘Looney Tunes’ to ‘Lunatics’, the seventh edition of New Zealand’s premier genre festival presents their best and most diverse line-up yet.

This year’s programme has been carefully curated to include award-winning and audience favourite genre films from festivals like Sundance, SXSW, Fantasia, Toronto, Sitges, and Fantastic Fest; with some incredible hidden gems and two retro classics thrown in for good measure!

Terror-Fi’s 2023 dates are…

Wellington (The Roxy): 25-29 October & 31 October (Halloween Screening)

Auckland (The Capitol): 25 October (Opening Night) & 2-5 November

Christchurch (Alice Cinemas): 25 October (Opening Night) & 9-14 November

“The number of films presented to us for selection this year was mind-blowing,” says Festival Director James Partridge. “We’ve had several directors reach out to say how excited they are that New Zealanders are going to get to see their film in the cinema.”

Terror-Fi has blockbuster New Zealand Premiere screenings of massive horror hits FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and COBWEB to open and close the festival.

Other headline titles include the gripping thriller RED ROOMS (winner of Best Picture at Fantasia 2023), chilling horror BIRTH/REBIRTH (rated as one of the best horrors of 2023 and a fresh new take on the Mary Shelly’s classic tale of Frankenstein), Coen brothers-esque comedy crime thriller MAGGIE MOORE(S) (starring the brilliant John Hamm and Tina Fey), deliriously delightful throwback vibes with SUITABLE FLESH (Lovecraftian horror goodness from director Joe Lynch (‘Mayhem’) and writer Dennis Paoli (‘Re-Animator’, ‘From Beyond’), and the most controversial film Terror-Fi has ever played MEGALOMANIAC – they definitely don’t make films like this anymore!

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The festival will also present some truly unique creative visions. The brilliant sci-fi, heist, comedy, thriller TIME ADDICTS out of Australia sees two junkie best friends steal a bag crack that enables them to travel through time, and the utterly hilarious comedy HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS is a film like no other – think Looney Tunes meets Charlie Chaplin meets Blazing Saddles meets Adult Swim!

Another indie gem that’s a ‘Must See’ at the festival year is the haunting horror/thriller YOU’LL NEVER FIND ME – a one room filmmaking masterclass.

Terror-Fi also works hard to rescue incredible films from bypassing our cinemas, ensuring you get to see them in the way they deserve to be seen. WHEN EVIL LURKS is a stunning nightmare vision and how a film about possession should be made, and THE ARTIFICE GIRL is one of the best pieces of indie sci-fi in decades – an intimate look at A.I. and what it means to become sentient.

The festival’s two retro classics this year are the hilarious horror, sci-fi, comedy KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE (special event screenings with prizes for best dressed) and they’re bringing back STARGATE, the sci-fi blockbuster that started a global phenomenon.

Lastly, the free SHORT FILM SHOWCASE returns this year; this time with New Zealand and International films!

Tickets just $18.50 for adults and $16.50 for students, seniors, guilds etc. People can also buy a Fan Badge and see all 14 films at the festival for just $175 – only $12.50 per film.

For all films, trailers and tickets: www.terrorfifest.com/films

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Terror-Fi Film Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 