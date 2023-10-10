Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Colombo Dog Fashion Show This Sunday, 15 October

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 11:09 am
Press Release: The Colombo

The Colombo Dog Fashion Show 2023

The Colombo, 363 Colombo Street, Christchurch

Sunday October 15, 10am

We had such a barking good time last year we are doing it all again – come along and join the fun at The Colombo Dog Fashion Show on Sunday October 15. We’ve got all sorts of costumed canines heading down the runway and it is FREE to come along and watch.

Bring your own furry friend – dress them up too, and you can even try for a matching outfit! The Colombo is dog-friendly for friendly dogs.

Last year’s show was our first and it was a big success. We reckon about 600 people came along. Many brought their canine companions. On stage, 32 dogs paraded in their finest fashion and with their humans in tow.

Christchurch comedy legend Shay Horay is MC for this year’s show. He’ll bring his trademark comic timing and physical comedy to the gig so get ready for some quick wit and even quicker footwork.

Can’t be a fashion show without music. Each dog will parade to the strains of a suitable song. It’s The Troggs’ “Wild Thing” for Flippy the bull mastiff cross. Hot Chocolate’s “Sexy Thing” will introduce Fred the bichon poodle.

There will be spot prizes as well as the big prize for top dog of a luxurious two-night stay at Matai Peak in North Canterbury.

Emanuele Del Bufalo of EDB photography LAB will set up a studio at The Colombo for the day and will be available for puppy portraits. Namaste Pups Apparel & Accessories will have a gorgeous selection of doggy fashion wares on hand, and Snuffle Stuff NZ will be selling their line of handcrafted dog enrichment toys.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Organisers have chosen Assistance Dogs NZ as the charity for this year’s event. One of the charity’s ambassadors, Waitomo the black labrador, came along to last year’s show and used his calming skills on humans and dogs alike.

Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust (ADNZT) is a registered charitable trust, providing trained dogs to clients with any disability. It does not receive government funding, relying instead on donations.

ABOUT THE COLOMBO

Inspired by the arcades of London and the quartiers of Paris, and building on Canterbury’s iconic character, The Colombo is Ōtautahi’s pre-eminent retail and entertainment establishment.

The world-class fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle boutiques are joined by an independent cinema offering the latest in art-house, festival, and blockbuster films in comfort. All of The Colombo’s residents share an innovative attitude towards retail, and connect the people of Canterbury with pioneering labels.

The Colombo is dog friendly and family friendly, with retailers selling designer babywear, childrenswear, accessories and toys. Dogs on lead are allowed in the main central area of The Colombo, and each retailer has their own dog policy, so ask the team at your favourite stores whether it’s OK to bring your furry friend in.

Owners and renowned property developers, the Cooper family, bring their architectural expertise to the centre, giving it a unique aesthetic edge. The carefully thought-out location in the downtown suburb of Sydenham is an easily accessible destination in an evolving district.

The Colombo is proudly New Zealand-owned.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Colombo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 