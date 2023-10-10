The Colombo Dog Fashion Show This Sunday, 15 October

The Colombo Dog Fashion Show 2023

The Colombo, 363 Colombo Street, Christchurch

Sunday October 15, 10am

We had such a barking good time last year we are doing it all again – come along and join the fun at The Colombo Dog Fashion Show on Sunday October 15. We’ve got all sorts of costumed canines heading down the runway and it is FREE to come along and watch.

Bring your own furry friend – dress them up too, and you can even try for a matching outfit! The Colombo is dog-friendly for friendly dogs.

Last year’s show was our first and it was a big success. We reckon about 600 people came along. Many brought their canine companions. On stage, 32 dogs paraded in their finest fashion and with their humans in tow.

Christchurch comedy legend Shay Horay is MC for this year’s show. He’ll bring his trademark comic timing and physical comedy to the gig so get ready for some quick wit and even quicker footwork.

Can’t be a fashion show without music. Each dog will parade to the strains of a suitable song. It’s The Troggs’ “Wild Thing” for Flippy the bull mastiff cross. Hot Chocolate’s “Sexy Thing” will introduce Fred the bichon poodle.

There will be spot prizes as well as the big prize for top dog of a luxurious two-night stay at Matai Peak in North Canterbury.

Emanuele Del Bufalo of EDB photography LAB will set up a studio at The Colombo for the day and will be available for puppy portraits. Namaste Pups Apparel & Accessories will have a gorgeous selection of doggy fashion wares on hand, and Snuffle Stuff NZ will be selling their line of handcrafted dog enrichment toys.

Organisers have chosen Assistance Dogs NZ as the charity for this year’s event. One of the charity’s ambassadors, Waitomo the black labrador, came along to last year’s show and used his calming skills on humans and dogs alike.

Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust (ADNZT) is a registered charitable trust, providing trained dogs to clients with any disability. It does not receive government funding, relying instead on donations.

ABOUT THE COLOMBO

Inspired by the arcades of London and the quartiers of Paris, and building on Canterbury’s iconic character, The Colombo is Ōtautahi’s pre-eminent retail and entertainment establishment.

The world-class fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle boutiques are joined by an independent cinema offering the latest in art-house, festival, and blockbuster films in comfort. All of The Colombo’s residents share an innovative attitude towards retail, and connect the people of Canterbury with pioneering labels.

The Colombo is dog friendly and family friendly, with retailers selling designer babywear, childrenswear, accessories and toys. Dogs on lead are allowed in the main central area of The Colombo, and each retailer has their own dog policy, so ask the team at your favourite stores whether it’s OK to bring your furry friend in.

Owners and renowned property developers, the Cooper family, bring their architectural expertise to the centre, giving it a unique aesthetic edge. The carefully thought-out location in the downtown suburb of Sydenham is an easily accessible destination in an evolving district.

The Colombo is proudly New Zealand-owned.

