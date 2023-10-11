Kiwi Smashes Bungy World Record In Auckland

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours – raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand.

Mike Heard exceeded his goal of 800 bungy jumps in 24 hours, with a total of 941 from AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand’s Auckland Bridge Bungy location this morning (Wednesday, October 11).

Heard says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ.

“It certainly wasn’t easy, and going into it, I knew it would be a massive challenge. The number of jumps we had to hit, added a whole new level of nerves to this attempt for me” he says. “But the record needed to be here, because Bungy was invented in NZ and is a part of our DNA. Remembering this, and having the best Bungy crew in the business, really helped me stay focused and motivated, especially during the harder jumps.

“What’s even more important is this experience provided an opportunity to raise money for a really important cause, mental health. The Mental Health Foundation is a charity that helps improve the lives of thousands of Kiwis with positive support. So far, Kiwis have generously donated $7,679.”

Heard previously held the Guinness World Record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours in 2017 – with a respective 430 jumps – yet was trumped by a Frenchman with 765 jumps at Highland Bungy in Scotland last year.

AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand managing director and co-founder Henry van Asch says he’s delighted Heard has achieved his goal and returned the world record to its rightful home.

“I’ve been bungy jumping for 35 years and I’ve only done a few more jumps than that myself. 941 jumps in a 24 hour period is a seriously big effort and I think worthy of not just a world record but an unofficial title. Congratulations Mike Heard, Crown Prince of Bungy."

Heard made his first leap on Tuesday at 7am, finishing 24 hours later, on Wednesday, October 11.

“To achieve something like this, you need people who will encourage and inspire you, especially when it gets tough,” Heard explains. “I am beyond grateful to the team who helped make this possible and for all the incredible support.

“Training and preparation are essential, but it only takes you so far. It is the people you do it with and for, who really make it all worthwhile.”

Kiwis can continue to support Heard and the Mental Health Foundation by donating via the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand’s Move for Mental Health fundraising platform [link to specific page is here].

