Jim Beam Homegrown 2024 Full Lineup Announcement: Avantdale Bowling Club, State Of Mind And Savage Join Stacked Lineup

Wellington’s iconic 100% Kiwi music festival, Jim Beam Homegrown has revealed their full lineup. The March 16, 2024, event promises to deliver something for everyone with 5 full stages, each one a different genre.

Playing two different bands at the same festival a first for Tom Scott.

Amongst the buffet of newly released acts is Tom Scott’s Avantdale Bowling Club. The sophisticated blend of hip hop and jazz will be the perfect soundtrack to watch the sun go down at the chilled City Stage. Also new to the stage is Riiki Reid who will be taking the stage before Muroki, and singer songwriters Teeks and Bic Runga.

Tom Scott fans will also get to enjoy his infamous earlier musical incarnation – Homebrew. The original hip hop mavericks recently sold out two Auckland shows in a matter of hours. In a first for Scott, he will be fronting both bands with only a couple of hours between sets. Homebrew will be warming up the Park Stage for the likes of Ruby Du, Ladi6, Katchafire, Stan Walker, Kora and L.A.B.

Because Jim Beam Homegrown showcases over 45 Kiwi acts it is not unusual for band and crew members to be involved in more than one act. It is however rare for the lead singer to get shuffled between stages.

Organiser Andrew Tuck, “We usually have 4 or 5 band or crew members to shuttle between stages on the day of the event, but we haven’t double booked a lead-singer with two different bands since the late, great Aaron Tokona back in the day”.

Kiwi acts back from leading drum and bass festival in the world

Internationally renowned duo State of Mind are home from playing ‘Let it Roll’, the leading drum and bass event in the world. Flowidus was also playing the Prague based festival and will join the duo on the Electronic Stage lineup which includes Lady Shaka, Sanoi, Lee Mvtthews and Montell2099.

Rock fans spoilt for choice

Rock fans get two vastly different additions to their bill. Popular Written by Wolves and legendary Wellington stalwarts Beastwars will conjure the mosh pit for Homegrown debutants Alien Weponry, before Devilskin and Blindspott are unleashed.

Hip Hop legend Savage also confirmed

It would not be a Jim Beam Homegrown without a set from Hip Hop icon Savage. The Australian based, 2 x platinum artist has been added to the Lagoon Stage lineup to play with Cassie Henderson, Church & AP, Georgia Lines, Coterie and Sons of Zion.

Tickets for Jim Beam Homegrown 2024 are on sale now at homegrown.net.nz. With Afterpay and payment plans available. Keep an eye on their website and social media channels for updates and surprises that will make this 17th-year of Jim Beam Homegrown one to remember.

© Scoop Media

