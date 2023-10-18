Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stars Align For Anglers This Long Weekend

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Labour Weekend holiday makers are being encouraged to make the most of the fine weather forecast and target some trout after a wet start to the freshwater fishing season.

Fish & Game NZ chief executive Corina Jordan says despite opening on October 1, opportunities for anglers to get out on the water have been limited by rain until now.

“The forecast is for sunny skies over much of the country for Labour Weekend - perfect timing with the long weekend affording an extra day for trout and salmon anglers to indulge their passion,” says Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan.

“Trout numbers are looking good in many parts of the country and are feeding well as they regain condition after a successful spawning season.

“The long weekend is perfect for anglers wanting to get out and reconnect with nature or Kiwis wanting to have a go at freshwater fishing.”

There is a special long weekend licence available, which offers new anglers the chance to try freshwater fishing.

“The short break category allows people to fish for three consecutive days, which is a great option for people new to angling or just going away for the long weekend.”

Over the summer months, Fish & Game expects to issue around 130,000 licences of all types to anglers with many options available.

To buy a licence click here

To find out more about getting started click here

