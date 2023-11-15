Adidas And The New Zealand Open Announce Long-Term Extension Of Partnership

The New Zealand Open is thrilled to announce a new long-term partnership with adidas, the global leader in sports apparel and footwear. This partnership will build on the already strong relationship and elevate the tournament to new heights, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to New Zealand’s Premier men’s golf tournament.

As one of the most anticipated annual events in the New Zealand sporting calendar, the New Zealand Open will be played for the 103rd time in 2024, and with adidas committing to the event as a key partner, the tournament is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience for players, volunteers and fans.

adidas, a brand synonymous with excellence in sports and lifestyle, will provide exclusive merchandise, including clothing for tournament officials, amateurs, volunteers, caddy, as well as limited-edition New Zealand Open apparel available for purchase by attendees. This partnership ensures that players, staff, and spectators alike will be equipped with the best in sports apparel.

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with the New Zealand Open, it’s a prestigious event that allows the adidas brand to unite people through sport," said Darryn Lowe, General Manager of adidas Golf Pacific.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to be the best sports brand in the world. We look forward to elevating the experience for both players and fans while contributing to the growth of golf in New Zealand."

The New Zealand Open shares this enthusiasm for the partnership extension, with Michael Glading, Tournament Director, stating, "We are thrilled to have adidas as our Official Apparel and Footwear Partner. Their dedication to quality and innovation mirrors our own values, and we are confident that this partnership will continue to enhance the overall experience for everyone at the New Zealand Open."

adidas and the New Zealand Open are committed to sustainability and will work closely together to minimize the environmental footprint of the tournament, emphasizing eco-friendly practices throughout the event.

For more information about the New Zealand Open and adidas, please visit nzopen.com

