Canal Angler Convicted And Fined

Central South Island Fish & Game have successfully prosecuted an angler who flouted the law while fishing at the Pūkaki Canal near Twizel in May 2023.

Shane William Pritchard of Milton appeared in the Timaru District Court on November 21 st, facing charges of fishing without a sports fishing licence and obstructing a Fish & Game ranger.

Pritchard was convicted on both charges and ordered to pay $1,530 in fines and costs.

Pritchard refused to hand over his fishing rod to the ranger for seizure upon demand and, in doing so, committed obstruction.

Central South Island Compliance Coordinator Hamish Stevens said, "A sports fishing licence costs as little as $24 per day for an adult, a much cheaper and sensible option than getting caught out flouting the law and being ordered to pay hefty fines and costs in court".

