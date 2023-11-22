Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust Launches FaLa La La Moolah Christmas Fundraising Campaign

Raukatauri Music Therapy client, Ryan

Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, the operator of Aotearoa’s only music therapy centres, has launched its first ever Christmas fundraising campaign to ensure its clients a not-so-silent night in the years to come.

Since 2004, Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre has been enriching and developing lives through music therapy, offering a quality, accessible service to all people, whatever their needs. Music therapy is the planned use of music to assist in the healing and growth of people with emotional, intellectual, physical or social challenges.

“Music therapy is not about singing in tune or mastering a musical instrument, nor is it a luxury,” shares Rachel Farrell, Raukatauri Music Therapy General Manager. “Our registered Music Therapists transforms lives, enabling connections and wellbeing to people from all walks of life. It is our goal that our FaLa La La Moolah campaign will not only lead to a greater understanding what music therapy is but in turn how donations to Raukatauri can directly impact clients and families.”

Due to their physical, cognitive, and behavioural challenges, many of RMTC’s clients cannot participate in community activities such as sport, music lessons, drama and art. Music therapy provides them with the chance to express themselves, develop independence, engage with their community, and develop meaningful relationships.

Music therapy sessions allow for self-expression, increased independence, and interpersonal engagement, all of which contribute to the proven self-confidence and increased self-esteem benefits that music therapy provides and which is so essential for all individuals like RMTC client Ryan.

Ryan’s Story:

After being shaken and thrown at 5 months old, Ryan’s family were told by doctors that he would never walk, talk, or see again.

Ryan’s Grandmother Julie, recalls the early days supporting him, proactively researching how she could support her unresponsive grandson. She discovered the “Mozart Effect”, with research showing that early childhood exposure to classical music has a benefit on mental development. Combined with patterning and moving of Ryan’s limbs in different way, by the age of 5 Ryan had finally learnt to walk.

When Julie discovered Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre in 2006, Ryan’s goals were concentration, verbal and vocal skills, using two hands and sharing. Fast forward to today, his Grandmother is in awe of how much ‘non-verbal’ Ryan has to say.

“Music therapy this is the one thing that Ryan does well, Raukatauri is Ryans place!” Julie reflects. “He walks in as if it is home and chats to everyone, asking what they had for dinner last night or whether they saw the rugby. Then he heads into his session with his Music Therapist to truly express his feelings and emotions.

“Ryan will never be a singer in a choir, he will never proficiently play an instrument but he will always have a deep love and understanding of music. The understanding that music is safe, he can do it, it is never wrong, nothing matters when he is doing it. It is thanks to Raukatauri that Ryan has learnt this, his most important life lesson.”

Donate to transform lives through music this Christmas:

This Christmas make a difference and spread cheer by giving the gift of a music therapy session and share the joy with those who need it most. Your donation will enable sessions for clients like Ryan and can empower individuals to access transformative sessions that truly change lives.

“Raukatauri subsidises the cost of sessions and does not turn anyone away because of an inability to pay,” shares Rachel. “With no direct Government funding, we need to constantly raise funds to continue to subsidise our services and make music therapy accessible for anyone. We see over 1,000 clients a week, and need to raise $55,000 to gift every client a session this Christmas.”

By gifting a session, you're offering someone a chance to connect, engage and participate through music.

Every donation, no matter the size, count and makes a significant difference in the lives of Kiwis living with disabilities. Your contribution to one of three dollar handles will help gift a music therapy session this Christmas:

$55 – Gifts a subsidised music therapy session

$140 – Gifts a full price music therapy session

$310 – Gifts a day of outreach music therapy sessions

Custom amount

