New Zealand Podcast Awards 2023 Celebrates Another Year Of Podcasting Excellence!

The New Zealand Podcast Awards 2023, presented by Duncan
Garnder: Editor in Chief, have once again proven to be a
showcase of the nation's diverse and dynamic podcasting
landscape. With an overwhelming number of exceptional
entries this year, the panel of 30+ judges from across New
Zealand and abroad faced the challenging task of selecting
their top picks in each category.
The quality,
creativity, and diversity displayed by podcasters this year
was fantastic to see, and it is a testament to the thriving
podcasting community in New Zealand. It was so hard for our
judges to decide and a lot of work went into listening and
reviewing every single entry – Richard North –
Co-founder of the Awards.
Indie podcast "Studio
Stories" took home the gold in the Arts and Culture category
and Best New Podcast, showcasing its captivating
storytelling and innovative approach. "Black Sheep" returned
to the Podcast scene to win the coveted Podcast of the Year
title, impressing the judges with its compelling exploration
of lesser-known tales from New Zealand's history.
The
Listeners' Choice category was won by "Morning Shift", with
tens of thousands of fans once again casting a vote for
their favourite podcasts. This engagement showcases the
impact of these voices and podcasts on the Kiwi
community.
Thank you to our judges, partners, entries
and everyone who voted or contributed to this year’s
awards!
Full list of winners and runners-up across
each category:
BEST ARTS AND CULTURE
PODCAST
Gold: Studio Stories
Silver: What
Matters Most
Bronze: Voices
BEST BRANDED
PODCAST
Gold: The Curve Podcast
Silver: This
is Kiwi Podcast
Bronze: The Good Sex
Project
BEST BUSINESS PODCAST
Gold: Cooking
the Books with Frances Cook
Silver: Lead on
Purpose
Bronze: Business is Boring
BEST
COMEDY PODCAST
Gold: Did Titanic
Sink?
Silver: Tom Sainsbury's Small Town
Scandal
Bronze: Tic-Heads with Uncle
Tics
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PODCAST
Gold: Gone
By Lunchtime
Silver: True Story
Bronze:
Newsable
BEST DOCUMENTARY PODCAST - Supported by
RNZ
Gold: True Story
Silver: Peter Ellis,
the Creche Case & Me
Bronze: Across the
Board
BEST EDUCATION PODCAST
Gold:
ICYMI
Silver: PhD Unpacked
Bronze:
Taringa
BEST ENTERTAINMENT PODCAST - Sponsored by
rova
Gold: Grey Areas
Silver: The Morning
Shift
Bronze: The Art Of Entertaining
BEST
FACTUAL PODCAST
Gold: Black Sheep
Silver:
Our Changing World
Bronze: Voices
BEST
FAMILY PODCAST
Gold: The Human Race
Silver:
What The CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast
Bronze:
Untidy
BEST FICTION PODCAST
Gold: Tom
Sainsbury's Small Town Scandal
Silver: The
Reading
Bronze: Dear Bastard
BEST HEALTH AND
WELLBEING PODCAST - Sponsored by rova
Gold: No Such
Thing As Normal
Silver: The Human
Race
Bronze: Are You Mental?
BEST HISTORY
PODCAST
Gold: Black Sheep
Silver: History of
Aotearoa New Zealand Podcast
Bronze: The Aotearoa
History Show
BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST
Gold:
Studio Stories
Silver: Are You
Mental?
Bronze: The Morning Shift
BEST
INTERVIEW PODCAST
Gold: Lead On
Purpose
Silver: Between Two Beers
podcast
Bronze: K' Road Chronicle
MAORI OR
PASIFIKA PODCAST OR HOST
Gold: The
TAHI
Silver: Nau Mai Town
Bronze: When an
Irani Meets a Māori
BEST NETWORK OR
PUBLISHER
Gold: RNZ
Silver:
iHeart
Bronze: rova
BEST NEW PODCAST –
Sponsored by Hindeberg Systems
Gold: Studio
Stories
Silver: No Such Thing As
Normal
Bronze: The TAHI
BEST PODCAST OF THE
YEAR
Gold: Black Sheep
Silver: Studio
Stories
Bronze: Did Titanic Sink?
BEST RADIO
PODCAST - Sponsored by rova
Gold: ZM's Fletch,
Vaughan & Hayley
Silver: Mai Morning
Crew
Bronze: George FM Drive with Sin and
Brook
BEST SEX AND RELATIONSHIP PODCAST - Sponsored
by rova
