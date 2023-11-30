New Zealand Podcast Awards 2023 Celebrates Another Year Of Podcasting Excellence!

The New Zealand Podcast Awards 2023, presented by Duncan Garnder: Editor in Chief, have once again proven to be a showcase of the nation's diverse and dynamic podcasting landscape. With an overwhelming number of exceptional entries this year, the panel of 30+ judges from across New Zealand and abroad faced the challenging task of selecting their top picks in each category.

The quality, creativity, and diversity displayed by podcasters this year was fantastic to see, and it is a testament to the thriving podcasting community in New Zealand. It was so hard for our judges to decide and a lot of work went into listening and reviewing every single entry – Richard North – Co-founder of the Awards.

Indie podcast "Studio Stories" took home the gold in the Arts and Culture category and Best New Podcast, showcasing its captivating storytelling and innovative approach. "Black Sheep" returned to the Podcast scene to win the coveted Podcast of the Year title, impressing the judges with its compelling exploration of lesser-known tales from New Zealand's history.

The Listeners' Choice category was won by "Morning Shift", with tens of thousands of fans once again casting a vote for their favourite podcasts. This engagement showcases the impact of these voices and podcasts on the Kiwi community.

Thank you to our judges, partners, entries and everyone who voted or contributed to this year’s awards!

Full list of winners and runners-up across each category:

BEST ARTS AND CULTURE PODCAST

Gold: Studio Stories

Silver: What Matters Most

Bronze: Voices

BEST BRANDED PODCAST

Gold: The Curve Podcast

Silver: This is Kiwi Podcast

Bronze: The Good Sex Project

BEST BUSINESS PODCAST

Gold: Cooking the Books with Frances Cook

Silver: Lead on Purpose

Bronze: Business is Boring

BEST COMEDY PODCAST

Gold: Did Titanic Sink?

Silver: Tom Sainsbury's Small Town Scandal

Bronze: Tic-Heads with Uncle Tics

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PODCAST

Gold: Gone By Lunchtime

Silver: True Story

Bronze: Newsable

BEST DOCUMENTARY PODCAST - Supported by RNZ

Gold: True Story

Silver: Peter Ellis, the Creche Case & Me

Bronze: Across the Board

BEST EDUCATION PODCAST

Gold: ICYMI

Silver: PhD Unpacked

Bronze: Taringa

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PODCAST - Sponsored by rova

Gold: Grey Areas

Silver: The Morning Shift

Bronze: The Art Of Entertaining

BEST FACTUAL PODCAST

Gold: Black Sheep

Silver: Our Changing World

Bronze: Voices

BEST FAMILY PODCAST

Gold: The Human Race

Silver: What The CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast

Bronze: Untidy

BEST FICTION PODCAST

Gold: Tom Sainsbury's Small Town Scandal

Silver: The Reading

Bronze: Dear Bastard

BEST HEALTH AND WELLBEING PODCAST - Sponsored by rova

Gold: No Such Thing As Normal

Silver: The Human Race

Bronze: Are You Mental?

BEST HISTORY PODCAST

Gold: Black Sheep

Silver: History of Aotearoa New Zealand Podcast

Bronze: The Aotearoa History Show

BEST INDEPENDENT PODCAST

Gold: Studio Stories

Silver: Are You Mental?

Bronze: The Morning Shift

BEST INTERVIEW PODCAST

Gold: Lead On Purpose

Silver: Between Two Beers podcast

Bronze: K' Road Chronicle

MAORI OR PASIFIKA PODCAST OR HOST

Gold: The TAHI

Silver: Nau Mai Town

Bronze: When an Irani Meets a Māori

BEST NETWORK OR PUBLISHER

Gold: RNZ

Silver: iHeart

Bronze: rova

BEST NEW PODCAST – Sponsored by Hindeberg Systems

Gold: Studio Stories

Silver: No Such Thing As Normal

Bronze: The TAHI

BEST PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Gold: Black Sheep

Silver: Studio Stories

Bronze: Did Titanic Sink?

BEST RADIO PODCAST - Sponsored by rova

Gold: ZM's Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley

Silver: Mai Morning Crew

Bronze: George FM Drive with Sin and Brook

BEST SEX AND RELATIONSHIP PODCAST - Sponsored by rova

Gold: Sex.Life

Silver: The Good Sex Project

Bronze: Sex in Space

BEST SPORTS PODCAST - Sponsored by rova

Gold: The Sporting Rumble

Silver: The Dom Harvey Podcast

Bronze: Warriors Anonymous

BEST CLIMATE AWARD

Gold: Our Changing World

Silver: DOC Sounds of Science

Bronze: Scigest

BEST CREATIVITY AWARD

Gold: Studio Stories

Silver: Tom Sainsbury's Small Town Scandal

Bronze: Voices

BEST RISING STAR AWARD - Supported by RNZ

Gold: Connor Scott

Silver: So'omālō Iteni Schwalger

Bronze: Sophie Garth

BEST SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Gold: The Detail

Silver: Between Two Beers podcast

Bronze: The Morning Shift

BEST TRUE CRIME PODCAST

Gold: The Trial

Silver: Peter Ellis, the Creche Case & Me

Bronze: GUILT

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

