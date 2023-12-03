Prime Video Debuts Official Teaser Trailers For The Boys (Season 4) & Fallout, From CCXP Comic Convention In São Paulo

The Boys Are Back, Lads!

Season Four Teaser Reveals Bone-Chilling First Look at Global Hit Drama Series

The series, from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, will premiere on Prime Video in 2024

Click HERE for The Boys Season Four Teaser

Click HERE for The Boys Season Four Press Site

Fans attending CCXP, the largest comic convention in the world, were surprised today with a first look at the highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-nominated hit drama series The Boys, coming to Prime Video in 2024.

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Prime Video Unveils First Teaser Trailer for Highly Anticipated New Series Fallout

Set in the world of the best-selling global video game franchise, Fallout will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

Download Trailer HERE

New teaser character art can be found HERE

Today, Prime Video debuted the official teaser trailer for Fallout during the series’ panel at CCXP, Brazil’s massive fan and comic book convention in São Paulo.

The teaser delighted fans with a first video glimpse into the Fallout universe, as it revealed more of the series’ signature characters, including The Ghoul, as well as its vaults, mysterious Wasteland, and the Brotherhood of Steel. Fallout will premiere on Prime Video exclusively on April 12, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

During the series’ panel conversation on CCXP’s iconic Thunder Stage, executive producer and director Jonathan Nolan, executive producer and co-showrunner Graham Wagner, and series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins lifted the veil on the epic drama series, giving a sneak peek into its action, tongue-in-cheek gore, and twisted, post-apocalyptic setting, before premiering the teaser in-room to more than 3,500 enthusiastic audience members.

In addition to the show panel, thousands of convention attendees were transported into the world of Fallout through Prime Video’s immersive show-floor activation, which put fans right into the action, and treated them to never-before-seen glimpses into the universe and exclusive photo-ops.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

