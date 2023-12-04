Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exploring The Shadows Of Colonialism: Days Of Darkness Returns In A New Edition

Monday, 4 December 2023, 1:47 pm
Press Release: Bridget Williams Books

A pivotal work on the history of Aotearoa returns with Hazel Riseborough’s Days of Darkness: Taranaki 1878–1884, offering a stark examination of the period that saw the invasion of Parihaka and the subsequent stand of Māori communities against colonial forces.

First published in 1989, the book uncovers the grim saga of the Crown’s aggression and settler acquisitiveness that marked the years of ‘darkness’ in Taranaki. This edition features new opening words contributed by the Parihaka community, reflecting how the book has gone on to be valued by people in Taranaki, and across Aotearoa.

The work of historian Hazel Riseborough is an uncompromising look at the strategies employed to strip away Māori rights and autonomy. As Dame Judith Binney noted when first published, Days of Darkness is ‘a study in quintessential colonialism, or the assertion of European supremacy.’ As the government seized their land, Māori communities across the region engaged in non-violent resistance, with Parihaka emerging as a powerful symbol of defiance under the leadership of Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti o Rongomai.

Riseborough’s extensive research, which also formed the basis of her PhD thesis, is meticulously woven throughout the narrative, presenting an unflinching view of the past in order to enlighten the present. The 2023 edition, prepared posthumously in collaboration with her literary executors, Ruakere Hond and Therese Crocker, maintains the original text while incorporating slight editorial updates for clarity and modern scholarship, including a new index and enhanced illustrations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

As the opening words from Parihaka explain, this book does not aim to catalogue tribal histories or prophetic proclamations; instead, it brings to the forefront the often-overlooked Crown documents and propaganda, laying bare the legislative movements and parliamentary decisions of the time.

Days of Darkness: Taranaki 1878–1884 is not just a recount of history; it is a call to acknowledge and learn from the acts of resistance against colonialism. It is an account of lasting significance, one that challenges us to consider the continuing impact of these ‘days of darkness’ on the nation’s conscience and future.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bridget Williams Books on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Rare Goldie Landscape Expected To Fetch $150,000

When Evening Shadows Fall is one of four works by Goldie included in a sale of Important and Rare Art at the International Art Centre in Parnell on November 28. Goldie painted only a handful of landscapes, concentrating mainly on indigenous portraits, which earned him a global reputation as NZ’s finest painter of respected Māori elders (kaumātua). More


Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 